Wilmington man sentenced following attempted bank robbery

A 27-year-old Wilmington man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in New Hanover County Superior Court on Monday.

Justin Lee Foy will serve a minimum of 4.5 and a maximum of 6.5 years, according to a news release from the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office.

The incident occurred on May 3, 2023, at First Bank on South College Road. An employee of Paradise Landscaping withdrew $21,000 from the company bank account and was approached by Foy, who was in possession of a knife. Foy, a former employee of another landscaping business with the same owner, told the victim to "give him the money," according to the release.

The victim refused to do so and fighting ensued. An off-duty employee of the bank noticed the altercation and began honking her horn and yelling for help. Foy disappeared without taking any money from the victim. The victim suffered minor injuries.

"This defendant engaged in a premeditated attack on a completely innocent victim, which was motivated entirely by greed," Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said, according to the release. "The prosecution of violent crime whether it be committed with a gun, knife, or other dangerous weapon will always be a top priority of our office."

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident.

Judge Frank Jones presided over the sentencing. Foy, who was represented by Attorney Kurt Fryar, will serve his time in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man sentenced for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon