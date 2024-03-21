Wilmington man charged with manslaughter in connection with vehicle collision

A Wilmington man is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a vehicle collision led to a person's death.

A Wilmington man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after a vehicle collision that led to a woman's death.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a traffic incident on Feb. 28 around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Cardinal Drive and Eastwood Road. The driver of one of the vehicles, Claudine Coleman, sustained injuries and was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. On March 9th, Coleman, who was 88 years old, succumbed to her injuries.

After an investigation by the WPD Traffic Enforcement Unit, Timothy Maybaum was traveling in the opposite direction of Coleman. According to the release, Maybaum left his travel lane and collided head-on with Coleman.

The District Attorney's Office was consulted and there was enough evidence to seek a warrant for Maybaum's arrest, charging him with involuntary manslaughter.

Maybaum, 31, was taken into custody and given a $25,000 secured bond. He is currently at the New Hanover County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man charged with manslaughter after vehicle collision