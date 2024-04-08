How the Wilmington area is reacting to the solar eclipse on social media

On Monday morning, social media was buzzing about the Great American Eclipse.

While the Wilmington area wasn’t in the path of totality, talk of the eclipse still dominated the local social media pages. Many posts were from self-proclaimed procrastinators looking for glasses, and others advised against viewing the sun with the naked eye. Airlie Gardens in Wilmington, which hosted an eclipse viewing party, did both. A post on the venue’s Facebook page urged people to “practice eclipse safety” and noted that “unfortunately” it did not have eclipse glasses available.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Jim Ware of Wilmington posted a selfie on Facebook with the eclipse in the background.

Jim Ware of Wilmington, N.C., takes a selfie with the eclipse featured in the background on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office got into spirit of “Eclipse Fever” and shared a photo from the 2017 solar eclipse, featuring now-Sheriff Brian Chism viewing the eclipse with paper glasses, and Southport Police Chief Todd Coring -- who formerly served as a lieutenant with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office — scoping out the eclipse through his homemade viewing device.

Around 1 p.m., the city of Southport announced it had eclipse glasses available at the Fort Johnston Visitors Center lawn and included the peak viewing times.

While the city of Wilmington didn't exactly address the actual eclipse, it did take advantage of the event to share another important message.

THE SOLAR ECLIPSE...okay now that I have your attention, please remember the westbound lanes of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closing tonight at 7 p.m. https://t.co/PCCV7cRVDB — City of Wilmington, NC (@CityofWilm) April 8, 2024

Randy Hood, head baseball coach at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, donned appropriate eyewear to show he was ready to view the spectacle in the skies.

