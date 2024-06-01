In Wilmington, 26-year-old man killed Saturday; 2 others shot Friday

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in Wilmington on Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting occurred at about 12:58 a.m. in the area of East Third and North Lombard streets, the Wilmington Police Department said. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said another shooting occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of North Monroe Street. The victims were a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, who were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Detective Derek Haines at 302-576-3656 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333. For the Friday shooting, people are asked to call Detective Kevin Murphy at 302-576-3972 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

This year 47 people have been shot in Wilmington, and six of them have died, according to a database by Delaware Online/The News Journal. During this same period in 2023, 39 people were shot in Wilmington, and four of them died. In 2024, there were 106 shooting victims resulting in 13 deaths for the whole year in the city.

