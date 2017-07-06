Willy Wonka reboot: Ryan Gosling linked to iconic role

Thanks to the unstoppable power of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, the DC Extended Universe, the X-Men Universe, MonstersVerse, Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts, and Transformers-Verse, every Hollywood studio is clamouring for a hit franchise.

Highlighting their lack of pure imagination is the new Willy Wonka film, reports indicating Warner Bros. are discussing potential for multiple sequels.

Of course, studio bosses are seeking a charismatic actor to lead the series Robert Downey Jr. style, multiple publications stating that Ryan Gosling is being considered for the role.

Having recently won an Oscar for La La Land and with Blade Runner 2049 on the horizon, Gosling has become a hugely sought-after actor. With proven singing and dancing abilities, on paper he’s an ideal choice for the role.

Wonka has previously appeared on the big screen twice, most recently in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation of the story with Johnny Depp in the role. Famously, Gene Wilder also played the character in the 1971 musical Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

The upcoming adaptation — based on Roald Dahl’s famous character — will be a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a ‘standalone movie focused on Wonka and his early adventures’. Charlie Bucket will likely not feature, but would likely appear in future sequels.

David Heyman, who famously secured Warner Bros. the rights to the Harry Potter series in 1999, will produce the series. A director has yet-to-be announced, the studio having not commented on the Gosling reports.