Willow Tree Missions hosting Annual Trivia Night fundraiser in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On April 13, Willow Tree Missions in Monticello will host its Annual Trivia Night fundraiser.

It will be held at the Monticello Community Building Ballroom at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and dessert auction.

“We are excited to partner with Twin City Trivia for our Trivia Night this year. The last two years have been well-received, and a fun evening and we hope that people will come out again this year and have some fun with friends while supporting Willow Tree Missions,” said Executive Director Jill Maxey.

A Reverse Raffle will also be held at the event, though presence is not required to win. Advance tickets are $10 each, or three for $25. Reverse Raffle tickets may be bought up to the day of the event at either Willow Tree Mission Resale Shop (351 West Monroe Street or 100 East Washington Street), or at the door.

Maxey said proceeds from the fundraiser go towards specific projects at Willow Tree Missions.

“This year we have designated the proceeds to be used for air conditioning in one of our transitional apartments and a couple of windows in one of our processing areas,” she said. “These items will provide energy efficiency while also providing comfort and safety for our clients, staff and volunteers.”

Desserts will be available for purchase in addition to the dessert auction. Otherwise, guests are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks.

Trivia Night tickets may be purchased online at www.willowtreemissions.org/trivia-night. For a table of 10 people, tickets are $200 and will include 3 mulligans. Individual tickets are $20.

