Willis Farm preserves local heritage, offers country retreat

Rodney Willis holds his grandson, Ellis Willis, as they grind corn to make grits at Willis Farms on Casar Belwood Road Monday morning, March 11, 2024.

Rodney and Lynn Willis expertly weave together the history of the past with modern technology to run their Belwood farm, producing award-winning sorghum syrup, cornmeal and grits that they grind on site.

The couple embraced farming starting in 2010 and initially planted and harvested using a team of horses.

They eventually switched to more modern methods and are constantly learning and growing.

In 2023, the Willis received a North Carolina Cooperative Extension grant of $8,000 to purchase a two-row vacuum planter to aid in the planting of corn and sorghum, which they sell at their farm and at local farmers markets.

The Willis said they typically plant about two acres of sorghum cane and two acres of corn which yields around 160 gallons of sorghum syrup.

Limbercobb is processes through a grist mill at Willis Farms on Casar Belwood Road Monday morning, March 11, 2024.

"It doesn't take much," Rodney said.

Not only do they grind their own homegrown Limbercobb and Blood Butcher Boy corn into grits and cornmeal, but neighbors will bring their corn to be stone-ground as well.

Despite their relatively recent foray into the world of sorghum, they have perfected the art and in 2021 the couple placed second in a national contest hosted by the National Sweet Sorghum Producers and Processors Association. The couple missed first place by just one point on the judge's scorecards.

Rodney and Lynn Willis turned a 1935 former dairy farmhouse into an Airbnb.

One of their most recent projects was buying and remodeling an old 1935 dairy farmhouse into an Airbnb. The house is located across the road, and guests can step out onto the back porch and get treated to a view of the gentle peaks of the South Mountains. Inside the two-bedroom house are warm, personal touches such as old family quilts on the walls, original tools used around the farm such as a broad axe and crosscut saw, glass Bell jars in a cabinet, a table made from a wagon wheel from Lynn's grandparents' farm and other unique touches. A firepit is in the backyard inviting cozy evenings around the fire and, if they wish, people can take a tour of the Willis farm and its historic log homes and barn that have been lovingly restored by Rodney. They can also purchase some of the homemade cornmeal, grits or sorghum syrup and watch a video showing the process of making their products.

The Airbnb has a five start rating and nearly 50 reviews from people who described the location as peaceful and beautiful.

The Willises have had guests come from New York, Ohio, Kansas, Georgia, all over North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Washington state and other locations for a taste of country living.

The couple started back farming in earnest when they retired, and Rodney is constantly dreaming up new projects. He said he hopes to build a springhouse near the pond in their yard where there used to be an original well at the spring. He has piles of old logs just waiting to be used.

Rodney and Lynn Willis with their grandson, Ellis Willis, at Willis Farms on Casar Belwood Road Thursday morning, March 7, 2024.

Rodney has spent years lovingly reconstructing two old log houses that now sit on their farm, fully restored and filled with antiques. Stepping through the doors is like stepping back in time. There are cast iron pans hanging on the walls, an old woodstove, a wooden loom found at an auction, beautifully crafted stone fireplaces, kerosene lanterns and old rope beds. One of the log houses, thought to be from the 1800s, was found on their property in the woods following the 1989 tornado that swept through Belwood. The log cabin was in a state of dilapidation, but the stone chimney was still standing and it had plenty of logs and wood planks that were still usable. Rodney labeled all the logs and made a sketch of what the house originally looked like, took it apart, and moved everything closer to their house where he could work on it and rebuild it. He did the same for a second log house they found in Golden Valley, and the two structures are connected creating one large house.

Rodney used an old door from his grandfather's house with the original latch and the original threshold from one of the houses, worn down by years of feet passing over it, hangs above the doorway. Up in the loft, there are old beams with the original Roman numerals carved into the wood numbering each one.

Lynn said every year, they hold their family Christmas celebration inside.

Rodney has also moved and restored an old barn and has plans for future projects.

People can find more information on their farming adventures through the Facebook page, Willis Farms Belwood.

Rodney Willis holds Limbercobb and Bloody Butcher Boy corn at Willis Farms on Casar Belwood Road Thursday morning, March 7, 2024.

