Willingboro man, woman accused of sexually exploiting child during a family visit

CAMDEN – A man and woman from Willingboro are accused of sexually exploiting an 8-year-old girl during a holiday-season stay with relatives in Florida.

Michael Taylor Jr. and Alexandria Stevens targeted the child while visiting her family in the Orlando area last November, a criminal complaint claims.

Taylor, 27, and Stevens, 19, allegedly exchanged explicit messages about the girl and shared images of the child's abuse, the complaint says.

It claims Taylor messaged Stevens about the girl prior to their visit, “We need more every year as she get older.”

Investigators raided the suspects’ Triangle Lane home on March 14 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives found a video on Taylor’s phone that allegedly showed Stevens engaged in a sex act with the child. Taylor admitted to recording the video, the March 27 complaint alleges.

The couple made some of the videos during a two-week visit to Stevens' family that began around Thanksgiving Day.

It also alleges previous exploitation of the girl, claiming Taylor sent about 20 images and three videos of child sexual-abuse material to Stevens between June 23 and Aug. 5, 2023.

On a 20-second video, Taylor can be heard giving directions to Stevens, the complaint says. He texted instructions for another video, allegedly telling Stevens to “make a cute face at the end.”

The child told investigators that Stevens assaulted her at least four times during the suspects’ stay in Florida, the complaint alleges.

It says she also told detectives that Stevens made video calls to the child when she was 7 years old, and directed her to perform sexual acts.

The girl “relayed that Stevens told (her) to never tell the police about what had happened, or Stevens would get in trouble,” says the complaint.

Taylor and Stevens were taken into custody in South Jersey to face charges in federal court in Florida.

They are accused of using or coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to make child pornography.

The charge is only an allegation. Taylor and Stevens have not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Michael Taylor Jr., Alexandria Stevens face federal charge in Florida