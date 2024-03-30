Willingboro deputy mayor gets time to look at options in mortgage fraud case

WILLINGBORO — A federal judge is giving Deputy Mayor Nathaniel Anderson more time to conduct plea negotiations in a mortgage fraud case.

Anderson and the business partner who bought his house here and who now is his co-defendant were charged in January.

Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni signed an order on Wednesday that delays further court proceedings with Anderson through May 31. The delay also is meant to give defense counsel Daniel M. Rosenberg more time to prepare his case.

Bongiovanni signed similar orders at the Jan. 17 first appearance hearing for Anderson and co-defendant Chrisone D. Anderson. Those continuances was set to run through March 29.

The judge on Wednesday also issued an order for Chrisone D. Anderson delaying proceedings until May 31. The order states she presently is not involved in plea negotiations, but may soon be, and she also needs time to prepare a defense. A Sicklerville resident now, she is represented by attorney Troy A. Archie.

Rosenberg on Friday declined to comment on the judge’s order or the status of the case.

Archie did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The case has not gone before a grand jury. Barring an order freezing the judicial process, a defendant has the right to have their case presented to a grand jury within 30 days of their arrest.

What did Willingboro deputy mayor do?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation filed a six-count complaint with U.S. District Court on Jan. 9. It alleges the defendants conspired from March 12, 2015 through June 6, 2017 to defraud a “government-sponsored enterprise” and a lending institution.

The alleged conspiracy involved staging a “short sale” of Nathaniel Anderson’s home. The short sale would block a foreclosure action on the home and save him about $122,000 in mortgage debt.

The complaint lists four counts against both defendants. Each is charged with single counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud and two counts of making a false statement on a mortgage loan application.

The complaint states that Chrisone Anderson falsely certified she had no family or business relationship with Nathaniel Anderson. At the time, her last name was Whitehead and she lived in Marlton.

The complaint also states that Anderson falsely certified she would make the house her principal residence after the sale was final and maintain it as her principle residence for at least one year thereafter. The government alleges that Nathaniel Anderson actually continued to live in the house after its sale.

The complaint has two more counts made solely against Chrisone Anderson. Those counts allege she made false statements about the nature of the sale to an FBI special agent.

The complaint estimates the government-sponsored enterprise lost approximately $122,162 as the result of the April 2016 short sale.

The charges are only allegations that begin the criminal justice process and not proof of guilt.

Both defendants are free since their Jan. 17 court hearing on $50,000 unsecured bail each. Both defendants were to deposit $30,000 with the court under their bond conditions, however.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander E. Ramey is prosecuting the case.

