Willie Williams, who spent 44 years in prison on wrongful conviction, files lawsuit

The attorneys and family of a man who was wrongfully convicted have filed a lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Williams spent almost 45 years in prison.

According to his attorneys, JSO detectives framed Williams by destroying and hiding evidence.

Williams was released from jail in 2020 and cleared of his crimes in January.

Williams and his attorneys will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. in front of the federal courthouse in Jacksonville.

