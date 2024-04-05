Williamsville man faces a maximum 7 years in prison for grand larceny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville man has pleaded guilty to grand larceny after allegedly stealing over $12,000 worth of products from two retailers last year, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Between June 9 and June 20, 2023, 60-year-old David J. Miller stole merchandise on four separate days from two different stores. None of the property from the first three days was recovered, resulting in a $12,916 loss to the retailer. The property from the fourth day was recovered and returned.

Miller pleaded guilty to the following:

one count, third-degree grand larceny

two counts, fourth-degree grand larceny

one county, petit larceny

As a second felony offender, Miller faces a maximum of 7 years in prison and his legal right to enter the retailer’s stores has been rescinded.

