Williamsport man killed after two-vehicle crash on US 22 and Amanda Northern Road

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at approximately 3:37 p.m. June 24 to the report of a two-vehicle crash on US 22 and Amanda Northern Road.

A 2015 white Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, operated by Robert C. Johnson II, 59, of Newark, was traveling westbound on US 22. A 2005, silver Honda VTX motorcycle operated by Jared O. Ross, of Williamsport,, was traveling eastbound on US 22. The white Mitsubishi crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle head-on. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle, according to a news release from the patrol.

Ross was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Amanda Township Fire Department, Bloom Township Fire Department, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: One killed after two-vehicle crash on US 22 and Amanda Northern Road