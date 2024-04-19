Williamson High School Alumni Advocacy Group meets to address concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Williamson High School Alumni Advocacy Group held a meeting Thursday night to discuss their concerns about the school and the Maysville community.

Their biggest concerns are the school’s academic performance and administration.

Grim details surround ‘violent’ and ‘bloody’ Mobile homicide; three suspects in court

One concern from parents and alumni is the school’s physical state.

“You can look at the campus and see that has been neglected over years,” Lorenzo Green, an alumnus of Williamson High School. “It got gas leaks, a lot going on.”

Some parents who attended the meeting are considering pulling their children out of the school.

“It’s kind of probably hard to get him into another school, but I want him to transfer to another school,” Jessica Glasper said.

2 accused of faking winning scratch-off lottery ticket: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

“We got to come together,” Green added. “It’s a must that we come together as a school board and a community to do what’s right for the children.”

During the meeting, Williamson High School’s academic score was a topic of concern.

According to the Alabama Department of Education, the school received a 63 for the 2022-2023 school year and a 62 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents and alumni believe the low score calls for a new administration.

Alabama has bought the Foley Beach Express Bridge — here’s what that means for drivers

“Getting new principals, getting another assistant principal or a principal,” Glasper said. “Maybe someone else can still come in, and it could be a change. It seems like nothing’s happening.”

The advocacy group created a petition calling for the removal of the current principal, Tammy George. The petition has more than 200 signatures, but not everyone who attended the meeting were on board with that decision.

“I think we should give her the opportunity to speak forth in a different setting and see if we can bridge this gap,” one audience member said.

Some parents are keeping an open mind, hoping their concerns will reach the right people, so improvements can be made at the school.

Ulta Beauty theft reported; Mobile Police seek suspects (photo, videos)

“My kid’s future is my number one goal at this point to have successful African American kids going into the working world where they plan to go,” said Larvirshaun Jackson, who has three kids attending Williamson. “Their futures are my number one responsibility.”

We reached out to the Mobile County Public School System, and they told us they aren’t commenting at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.