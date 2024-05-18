Williamson County sheriff's office investigating homicide northwest of Austin

The Williamson County sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide of a man who was found dead Friday night with apparent gunshot wounds in an unincorporated area northwest of Austin.

A 911 caller reported a shooting in the 9800 block of Copper Creek Drive around 10:30 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Deputies arrived and found the man, whom the sheriff’s office did not identify.

The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division is treating the case as a homicide, the news release said.

The department did not immediately respond Saturday when asked if anyone had been arrested in connection with the killing or if any shooters had been identified.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information about the homicide call 911 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Williamson County officials investigating homicide northwest of Austin