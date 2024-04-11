Williamson County sheriff looking for two men who stole car, led deputies on chase

The Williamson County sheriff's office is looking for two men involved in an armed robbery who fled from deputies after stealing a car, officials said Wednesday night.

The robbery happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Baker Lane in Leander, the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The caller advised that his car was stolen by two males with guns," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found the vehicle on U.S. 183 traveling at a high speed and chased it for a short distance. The officers briefly lost sight of the vehicle and then found it wrecked near U.S. 183 and FM 2243, according to the release. Two men believed to have stolen the car ran into the woods and could not be found despite a search involving canines.

Deputies detained and questioned a third occupant in the stolen vehicle, the release said. There is no threat to the public, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's criminal investigations division tip line at 512-943-1311 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.

