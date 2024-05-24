Williamson County sheriff identifies 25-year-old homicide victim, seeks public's help

The Williamson County sheriff's office has identified 25-year-old Matthew Torres as the person killed May 17 in the 9800 block of Copper Creek Drive outside the city limits of Austin. Torres was shot at his apartment and died at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff's office on Friday.

It said the sheriff's office is pursuing several leads but is asking for help. "The sheriff’s office believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the apartment complex or residents," the release said.

Matthew Torres

The mother of Torres, Jessica Valdez, spoke about her son in a video recorded by the sheriff's office. "He was always smiling and a very caring person," she said while crying. "He was my Boy Scout. The kind of man we need in this world. He was only good to everybody. He has brothers, nieces, nephews."

Valdez also asked the public to help investigators. "If you know anything, have seen anything, heard anything, know anyone, please come forward and let someone know," she said.

A 911 caller reported the shooting around 10:30 p.m. May 17, the sheriff's office has said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamson County Crimestoppers at 800-253-7867 or the crime tip line at 512-943-1311.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Williamson County sheriff seeks tips in 25-year-old's shooting death