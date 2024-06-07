Williamson County justices of the peace say medical examiner needed for volume of deaths

The first call came in about a drowning. The phone rang a second time 45 minutes later about a different death. Later that afternoon, a third call came in about someone killed in a traffic wreck. Williamson County Justice of the Peace for Precinct KT Musselman said he answered all three calls while presiding over eviction, towing and truancy cases in his court.

As one of the county's four justices of the peace, he not only hears civil court cases but also must determine the cause and manner of death and order autopsies in homicides, suicides, accidents, drug overdoses or deaths with undetermined causes because the county doesn't have a medical examiner. That needs to change, said Musselman, who presides over Precinct 1.

The number of deaths that the four Williamson County justices of the peace responded to grew from 461 in 2014 to 1,023 last year, or 122%, Musselman said. Because of COVID and having to respond to death investigations, he said he has 25 jury trials on backlog.

"In our society we are taught not to talk about death out of respect and I don't have an issue or cause with that," he said. "But I am required as an elected official to speak up on behalf of the people I represent who deserve more than what the four of us can give."

Justice of the Peace KT Musselman speaks from the bench with Misty Lamb, the chief court administrator, on hand on Tuesday. Musselman says the county needs a medical examiner because the time he and the other JPs spend on investigating deaths has risen.

County Commissioner Valerie Covey said she is working with the JPs on an interim solution that involves contracting with people who would only investigate deaths for each justice of the peace office. Commissioners haven't discussed it yet, she said, but the issue will be addressed during the county's budgeting process this summer. The cost to hire death investigators has not yet been estimated.

Commissioner Terry Cook said she knows the justices of the peace need help with their jobs.

"In a county like ours, it doesn’t make sense anymore to do business as it has been done in the past," she said. "We have to really study and come up with a solution now."

County Judge Bill Gravell, a former justice of the peace, said officials are studying short-term and long-term options.

"We have a strategic plan that addresses long-term goals, which can include things like the addition of a medical examiner’s office," Gravell said. "We have a group actively working on gathering information for this. We also have groups looking at short-term options for the next fiscal year budget."

Williamson County, with an estimated population of 772,000, is not required by state law to have a medical examiner. Only counties with populations of 2.5 million or greater must have them. But commissioners courts can establish a medical examiner's office at any time.

Eighteen counties in Texas have medical examiners, including seven — Nueces, Cameron, Galveston, Montgomery, Webb, Johnson and Ector — with lower populations than Williamson County, according to figures from Williamson County Justice of the Peace Rhonda Redden.

Williamson County spokesperson Connie Odom said officials are looking at the cost of offices for medical examiners under construction, including one in Lubbock. The office there is being built for an estimated $45 million that comes from voter-approved bonds and American Rescue Act Funds, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

"It's a very expensive operation to have an ME's office," said Covey. "We are putting it in our strategic plan and looking at where it might be located," she said.

Covey said the county already has reliable agencies and private forensic businesses that provide autopsies, including the Travis County medical examiner's office and Hill Country Forensics.

Williamson County spent $1.56 million for autopsies during 2023, according to county figures. Other Central Texas counties with smaller populations and fewer death investigations spent less.

Justice of the Peace KT Musselman presides over a court hearing on Tuesday.

Hays County spent $736,571 on autopsies in 2023, officials there said. Its six justices conducted 389 death investigations that same year. In 2023, Bastrop County spent $283,725 on autopsies and its four justices did an estimated 211 death investigations, according to county officials.

In Williamson County, the justices of the peace take turns serving one week per month investigating deaths all over the county, as well as conducting their court duties.

Justices of the peace are not required to go to all death scenes and can conduct some investigations by phone. They do not determine if someone is dead but talk to law enforcement, relatives and doctors after a person has died to figure out the manner and cause of death.

The JP's can order autopsies if needed and require doctors to take a sample of body fluids or tissue. They are required to sign death certificates if a doctor cannot or refuses to do it. No medical or law enforcement experience is required to be a justice of the peace.

Williamson County Justice of the Peace KT Musselman says the justices often get called to death scenes late in evening or early in the morning, leaving them exhausted for court the next day.

Redden said she has ended up working on death investigations much more than her assigned one week per month.

"I work a lot of hours," she said. "I put in 3,100 hours in 2023 and about 2,500 to 2,600 of them were dedicated to death investigations. It means I go into work early and work through lunches and stay late and work on weekends. ... For me, my family has been my sacrifice."

Redden, who presides over Precinct 4, said she spends a lot of time talking to families that have lost loved ones, even if it means she has to delay court for 20 minutes.

"They are going through such a hard time that they forget to eat and drink," she said. "I have to remind people to drink some water every hour. I take my time with families because they need it."

Musselman said the justices often get called to death scenes in the late night or early morning hours, leaving them exhausted for court the next day.

"If a call comes in from Taylor it takes you 30 minutes to get there and if you get called for another death in Liberty Hill it takes you 45 minutes to get there, often on back roads," he said.

One of the last times he was on call he was notified about seven deaths in one day, he said. Four of the calls were less than two hours apart, Musselman said.

"It's so many that you literally lose track," he said. "I've had to call back police officers and say, 'Can you tell me that the name of the deceased again?'"

