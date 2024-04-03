Williamson County inmates earn high school equivalency diplomas
Williamson County inmates earn high school equivalency diplomas
Williamson County inmates earn high school equivalency diplomas
With the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus card, you can earn points and discounts to use toward future Southwest purchases.
With the first week of action getting close to its peak, fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers some tips for trading in 2024 leagues.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
Simple ways to scale back how much alcohol you're drinking.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.
These four vehicles are our Editors' Picks for March 2024.
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
Dru Joyce will take over for Keith Dambrot, who retired after leading the Dukes to their first NCAA tournament win in more than 50 years this spring.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
In the summer after his freshman year at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an engineering school in Worcester, Massachusetts, Cyvl.ai co-founder and CEO Daniel Pelaez needed a job. Today the Boston-area startup announced a $6 million investment. “Our core vision and why we started the company in the first place is to help the entire world build and maintain better transportation infrastructure,” he said.
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
You need to see where Zion caught this alley-oop.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
The Discover it Miles card offers a simple rewards structure and a bonus offer with unlimited earning potential.
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
A recent report found a nearly 70% jump in the number of Lyme disease cases. Here's why it may not be as alarming as it seems.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
Putting your money in a high-yield savings account can help you earn interest and reach your savings goals sooner. Find out how much $10,000 in a savings account can earn in one year.