Williamsburg City Council discusses new laws for pet owners and current energy savings

Jun. 14—WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg City Council discussed energy savings from their contract with TRANE and changes to city ordinances at Monday's regular meeting.

TRANE representative Anthony Wright started the meeting with a presentation on how their ongoing Energy Savings Project has affected Williamsburg.

TRANE proposed to replace 1,600 existing water meters with new Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMR/AMI) technology, allowing real-time meter reading within the city.

Their proposal will also follow along with the upgrades on many essential buildings throughout Williamsburg, including Kentucky Splash WaterPark and the fire station.

Wright demonstrated the savings from current upgrades as part of the Energy Savings Project. He explained that the project cost was roughly almost $3 million dollars in total costs, but the savings from the upgrades have balanced that out, bringing over $8,000 of revenue back to the city.

Next on the agenda, the council discussed upcoming ordinance changes.

The first change would be to be mitigate pet grievances to the community. They plan to vote on changing the fee of pet nuisances from $25 to $100 dollars per offense.

This fee would target owners who do not clean up pet waste and owners who do not control their pets in public spaces.

Mayor Roddy Harrison explained that there are repeat offenders throughout the city, and that he hopes this change will mitigate those issues.

Council members have not decided on these changes and they will vote on these issues at a later meeting.

Another ordinance change proposed was the restriction of owning, keeping or harboring livestock within residential areas as well as any business areas adjoining residential areas.

This concern comes from various complaints of health and safety issues, along with the city's ongoing mission to preserve the city's quality of life and aesthetic beauty.

The council plans to vote on having a fee for offenders. This fee would be a $100 dolar fine, per offense.

This has not been voted on currently, and members plan to hold the vote at the next meeting.

The council meeting ended with comments on updates to road changes, hoping to make some tricky areas in the city safer for drivers.

Mayor Harrison added that he had seen conceptual drawings to make I-75 a six-lane road near mile marker 7, which would help with the congestion around that area.