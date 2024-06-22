Williams throws hat in the ring for Lake Sheriff’s race

Indiana State Police Major Jerry Williams, a Gary native, announced Saturday he will run for Lake County Sheriff in the 2026 election.

“The timing is right for the next chapter of my career, and that’s to take all these achievements and successes that I’ve gained over the years with the state police and bring those accomplishments and experiences closer to home back here in Lake County,” Williams said in an interview with the Post-Tribune.

Williams began his law enforcement career as a corrections officer for the Lake County Sheriff’s office before going to work for the Indiana State Police, where he’s worked for the last 31 years, he said.

Alongside ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter, Williams spearheaded an intensive 15-month effort starting in early 2022 to assist the City of Gary with reorganizing and implementing industry-wide best practices to improve public safety and make the department a better place to work. He served as Gary’s interim Police Chief for the first half of 2023.

Over the years with Indiana State Police, Williams said he was a road trooper in Lake County and then a member of a gang task force, where he worked investigations in East Chicago, Gary, Hammond, Munster and Highland.

Then, Williams said he became a sergeant and worked in Indianapolis in the state police’s fiscal division. In that role, Williams said he worked on grant writing and bid specification writing.

Williams also worked in the Indiana State Police internal investigations division, before being assigned as lieutenant of the Indiana State Police Lowell District, which encompasses seven counties, he said.

As lieutenant of the Lowell district, Williams said he oversaw urban areas like Gary and East Chicago to rural areas like Pulaski and Starke counties.

Williams said he currently serves as a member of the Indiana State Police executive staff as assistant chief of staff of logistics, which means he supervises the state police’s supply, maintenance, engineering, transportation as well as overseeing all property and facilities the police agency owns.

“At the end of the day, I’m a crime fighter. I pride myself on being that. I’m passionate about doing just that,” Williams said. “Being able to bring that level of understanding to an office like the Lake County Sheriff’s department will be paramount. It’ll give me a leg up, I believe, because it will shorten my learning curve.”

Williams said he’s talked to some Lake County officials about his run for sheriff, though he declined to share who he talked to. But, Williams said those he talked to seemed excited that he is running for sheriff.

The race for sheriff won’t be decided until the 2026 election, but Williams said he sees his announcement as a six-month head start to the typical schedule of announcing in late 2024 or early 2025 for that election.

“We’re excited about it. My team is 100% committed to doing the best we can for Lake County. Our goal now is to get out here and get an early start with sharing our message, our vision and our values with the community,” Williams said.

Williams said his values for the Lake County Sheriff’s office are public safety, integrity and transparency.

Williams is the second person to announce his candidacy for Lake County Sheriff. In January, St. John Police Chief Steve Flores announced he will run for the sheriff’s office as well.

“People ask why I want to run, and it’s very simple. Public service and protecting our community has always been part of my life, it has led us to stand here today where a new dream has taken over for me, and that is to maintain and create a safer Lake County,” Flores said in his announcement.

Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said “more than a couple” of people have told him they would like to run for Lake County sheriff. He declined to give an exact number and the names of the people who expressed interest in the position.

“I understand the nature of the position and it’s an important position in county government,” Wieser said. He added that as more candidates announce for the sheriff’s race that he hopes they are mindful of the Democratic party’s focus to reelect Congressman Frank Mrvan in November.

Current Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is not eligible to run for re-election as he is in the middle of his second term. Under state law, county sheriffs can only serve up to two four-year terms within a 12-year period.

Meredith Colias-Pete and Post-Tribune archives contributed.