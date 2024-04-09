William Wragg "voluntarily" gives up Conservative whip

William Wragg, the MP who admitted sharing MPs' personal phone numbers with someone on a dating app, has "voluntarily" given up the Conservative whip.

He will now sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons.

Mr Wragg has also given up his roles on the 1922 backbench committee and the Public Administration Committee.

Last week, he told The Times he had been targeted by a suspected Westminster honeytrap plot.

He said he had been chatting with someone on an app who subsequently asked him for the numbers of others.

"They had compromising things on me. They wouldn't leave me alone.... I gave them some numbers, not all of them."

He told the newspaper he was "mortified", adding: "I'm so sorry my weakness has caused other people hurt."

Up to 20 people in political circles are reported to have received unsolicited messages, which have included explicit photos.

Last week, the Metropolitan Police confirmed it was investigating reports of the messages being sent to MPs.