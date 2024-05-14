William Timmons and Adam Morgan lob attacks against one another in a televised debate

Republicans U.S. Rep. William Timmons and State Rep. Adam Morgan sparred on live television during a debate hosted by Fox Carolina on Monday night.

The candidates debated topics such as abortion, immigration, and inflation, but also included them calling each other out on records and voting decisions.

Timmons is seeking re-election to the U.S. House representing South Carolina's Fourth District, in the upcoming June 11 primary, while Adams, the state legislator representing Greenville County's District 20 and leader and founder of the state's ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, is challenging him.

During the debate, old examples of mudslinging protruded quickly with Morgan referencing a video of Timmons he claims shows him supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, while Timmons vehemently denied it.

"I could not be more opposed to DEI," Timmons said.

Timmons also said fact-checking Morgan is "exhausting" and made repeated references to a website devoted to debunking his opponent, paid for by his campaign.

One of the biggest issues Timmons repeated, calling it "very, very important," was an amendment in the state legislature that criminalized women who have an abortion, did not have exceptions for rape or incest, and which Morgan voted for.

Morgan rebuked the accusation, saying the amendment was meant to close a "loophole" and targeted women who "perform abortion on themselves."

On the topic of abortion, Timmons said he thinks there needs to be a 15-week abortion ban when asked if he agrees with former President Donald Trump's stance that abortion is a state rights issue.

Morgan did not specify at what point there needed to be a ban or whether it needed to be a federal restriction or left up to the states.

South Carolina Congressman William Timmons answers questions during Washington Night hosted by Fourth District Republican Club at Historic Greer Depot in Greer, S.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2023.

"I'm not going to compromise on this issue," Morgan said. "It's literally the loss of human life. All lives must be protected."

Candidates asked about Donald Trump

Earlier this year, Trump endorsed Timmons for the second time.

When asked why he believed Trump did not endorse him, Morgan said Trump was mostly endorsing incumbents.

"If he had looked closely at this race he would find I am the lead figure fighting for American first policies at the state level," Morgan said, adding he has not endorsed candidates against Trump.

When candidates were not poking at each other or answering questions, they relied on their records in office as to why they should be elected.

The candidate who wins the primary nomination will go against the Democratic candidate Kathryn Harvey in November.

Savannah Moss covers Greenville County politics and growth/development. Reach her at smoss@gannett.com or follow her on X @Savmoss.

