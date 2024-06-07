William G. and Marie Selby Foundation awards $938,246 in grants to local nonprofits

The Sarasota Ballet is receiving a $20,000 grant from the Selby Foundation toward a vehicle to transport equipment, costumes and other items needed for education and performances.

The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has approved $938,246 in grants to 16 charitable organizations in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.

“From early learning to senior services, artistic expression to conservation, essential missions in our region will be enriched by these capital investments,” said Susie Bowie, president and CEO of the Selby Foundation.

The YMCA of Southwest Florida and Safe Children Coalition will receive the two largest grants.

A $200,000 investment in the YMCA of Southwest Florida will fund appliances, play equipment, and furnishings for the Speer Center in DeSoto County, a new center and partnership between the nonprofit and the city of Arcadia. The historic building will be revived to bring childcare, food programs, and wellness services together.

The Safe Children Coalition will also receive $200,000 for its new emergency youth shelter in Sarasota, an essential safe place for children in care.

Other grants will fund technology, equipment, building renovations, and vehicles:

Academy at Glengary – $40,000 to purchase job training technology for those pursuing mental health recovery in Bradenton.

Girls Inc. of Sarasota County – $75,000 toward renovations to the pool serving girls and students from public schools learning to swim.

Legal Aid of Manasota – $20,700 for a new website and case management system.

Lutheran Services of Florida – $50,000 for a van to transport children in foster care.

Pines of Sarasota Foundation – $100,000 toward a new roof.

Resilient Retreat – $50,000 for property maintenance equipment.

Citizen Scientists League – $20,000 for STEM equipment to support students in hands-on learning experiences.

Hershorin Schiff Day Schools of Tomorrow – $20,000 toward a sensory playground for children in early learning programs.

Redlands Christian Migrant Association – $36,221 for shade structures at an early learning center in Arcadia.

Take Stock in Children Manatee – $20,000 for laptops to help TSIC graduates enrolled in post-secondary education and continuing mentoring relationships.

Asolo Repertory Theatre – $25,000 to support construction of the new costume shop at the Koski Center.

Florida State Parks Foundation – $21,325 for a utility terrain vehicle at Don Pedro Island State Park for land and species management.

Suncoast Blood Centers – $40,000 to convert a blood mobile to solar/battery power to reduce energy, operating costs, and environmental impact.

Incorporated in 1955, the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation invests in community success through the charitable legacy of Bill and Marie Selby. For more information visit SelbyFdn.org.

