William Eyle trial date moved to October

Mar. 9—A trial date for a 20-year-old Lapwai man charged in connection with the May 12, 2023, shooting death of Elias "Suge" Spencer has been postponed until Oct. 7 in Coeur d'Alene.

William O. Eyle was originally set for jury trial in U.S. District Court on March 25. Eyle's mother, Jacinta R. Wheeler, 43, also of Lapwai, is scheduled as a co-defendant in the trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Amanda K. Brailsford accepted a defendant's motion to delay the trial to give the defense counsel ample time to prepare an effective defense. The state did not disagree with the motion, according to court records.

Brailsford wrote that under the Speedy Trial Act a reasonable period of delay is acceptable when the defendant is joined with a co-defendant. Brailsford said there has been no motion to sever the two cases.

Eyle is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of use of a firearm during a crime of violence after he allegedly killed Spencer by shooting him repeatedly on or about May 12 on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation.

Eyle was taken into custody Nov. 27 in Pendleton, Ore., following a multi-agency manhunt that crossed into three states and three Indian reservations. His mother was taken into federal custody in August and is charged as an accessory after the fact.

Spencer, who was 22, was found dead on the Nez Perce Reservation on May 12 in the area of Thunder Valley Drive near Lapwai after a complaint of shots being fired. He was shot multiple times and found deceased after an altercation outside his home in Lapwai, according to the news release.

Wheeler allegedly cleaned out Eyle's car, disposed of evidence and assisted Eyle in leaving the Nez Perce reservation, according to court documents.

After an extensive investigation conducted by the Nez Perce Tribal Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a federal indictment was issued Oct. 17, 2023, for the arrest of Eyle and his mother.

Eyle made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debora K. Grasham on Dec. 20. Wheeler was arraigned before Grasham on the same date.

At the hearing, Eyle asserted his U.S. Constitutional rights under the 5th and 6th amendments, including the right to remain silent and to have counsel present during any interactions with the government.

Eyle is being represented by federal Public Defenders Amy Heather Rubin and Lorinda M. Youngcourt. Wheeler is being represented by court-appointed attorney Sandy Baggett.

Adam Johnson and Traci Jo Whelan are representing the state.

If convicted on the murder count, Eyle faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.