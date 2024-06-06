William 'Chill' Veal of Brockton seeks controversial pardon: 90-second read

William "Chill" Veal, a Brockton resident and retired autobody painter, will have to wait to see if he will granted a pardon on any of his numerous convictions by the Massachusetts Governor's Council.

The Council pushed off its consideration of his controversial pardon Wednesday to gather facts and potentially hold a hearing on the case.

Veal, president of the Chills' Diamond Ring Education Foundation, was convicted of knowingly receiving stolen property in 1981, assault and battery in 1983, and in 1991 was sentenced to three to five years in prison after conviction on 12 counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, one count of conspiracy, and one count of larceny.

The Parole Board, acting as the Advisory Board of Pardons, unanimously opposed his latest request for a pardon, but Gov. Maura Healey endorsed Veal's petition. It now rests with the independently-elected Governor's Council for a final decision.

Why the Parole Board says no to the pardon

After interviewing Veal, the four members of the Parole Board wrote that he "minimized his involvement in his crimes, provided excuses, and while not denying the convictions and the underlying facts thereof, did not fully take responsibility for his actions."

According to its report, Veal wants a pardon so he can apply for federal funding for two nonprofits he leads and wants to work as a constable or process server.

Who is advocating for the pardon

Veal has support from public officials including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Kevin Honan, and Sen. Liz Miranda. Pressley called Veal an "incredible asset to the community."

According to the board report, Veal coaches basketball, has led turkey drives and winter coat drives, and is instrumental in community centers.

Healey said Wednesday she is recommending the pardon because "I was presented with the information from my team, and just looking at Mr. Veal and his background, and looking at what he's done, his commitment to the community, looking at his circumstance, looking at his continued desire to expand and build on his nonprofit work, it is a case that is appropriately within the guidelines that I issued months ago."

What is a pardon?

A pardon is formal forgiveness of a convict's offense. Pardons can open doors for recipients, such as clearing a path to U.S. citizenship or aiding employment opportunities in jobs that require background checks or security clearance.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: William 'Chill' Veal of Brockton pardon pending at Governor's Council