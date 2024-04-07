William ‘Bill’ Huff celebrates his 100th birthday

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – One local West Virginia resident has been living for a century.

Born in Renick, West Virginia, William ‘Bill’ Huff is celebrating his 100th birthday. Huff is a Marine Corp veteran serving with the 131 squadron.

Huff served as the associate superintendent of Greenbrier County Schools as well.

His life has been very eventful including being a schoolteacher, raising cattle and serving on the school board. Huff served Greenbrier County for many years.

