Willard hires permanent city administrator, filling position vacant more than a year

A lead city position in Willard has finally been filled after sitting vacant for over a year. The city has hired Wesley Young as the new city administrator.

Young holds a master's in Public Administration from the University of Arkansas and has over two decades of experience in public service, according to a city news release. Previously, he worked for the state of Arkansas, including five years as Benton County Administrator. In this role, Young was named the 2018 employee of the year.

"[Young] is an innovative thinker that brings experience in infrastructure, economic development, and municipal utilities," Alderman Joyce Lancaster said in the release. "I believe he will help grow and unite our community."

His role in Willard will consist of overseeing day-to-day operations and working with elected officials and departments heads to advance the city's goals.

"As I prepare to assume my responsibilities as City Administrator, I am inspired by the potential for positive change and meaningful impact that lies ahead," Young said in the release. "My commitment to excellence and my decades-long passion for public service will guide me in fulfilling my duties and responsibilities to the best of my abilities."

Willard has been without a permanent city administrator since September 2022. Donna Stewart, a former alderman, has been working as the interim administrator since the Willard Board of Aldermen appointed her in October 2023.

The vacant position, and filling it in the interim, was a major factor in the saga that took place at Willard City Hall in the fall. Former mayor Sam Snider was censured and then presented a letter of impeachment that criticized his actions, or lack thereof, in hiring a permanent city administrator or filling the role in the interim. After Snider resigned from the position, the board in January voted to use recruitment services to find a qualified candidate for the position.

