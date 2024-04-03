Willard elects incumbents Young, Gooch to school board in tight race

Four candidates were vying for the two seats on the Willard school board. With all Greene County precincts reporting Tuesday, voters selected incumbents Matthew Young and Amanda Gooch to remain on the board.

Young was first elected in 2018 and sought his third term. He is currently the vice president of the board. He spent 11 years in the technology department of the district before leaving in 2016 and buying Voiceconnex, a commercial phone and business communications equipment company that contracts with dozens of area districts.

He said he was grateful for a continued opportunity to serve the community and the school he graduated from. While the district, as many in the area, will face financial challenges in the near future, Young said he hopes to support the process to ensure the district both remains financially stable and is able to grow to support students and teachers.

While Young came out as a clear winner, receiving 35.16% of the vote, the winner for the second seat was a closer race. Gooch came out on top by fewer than 100 votes, surpassing Megan Patrick, a leader of a local Moms for Liberty chapter.

Gooch, running for second term on the board, was first elected in 2021. She is vice president of operations at Mercy Springfield. She has a bachelor's degree in healthcare administration and a master's degree in education.

Who else was running?

Both first-time candidates — Patrick, chair of Greene County chapter of Moms for Liberty, and Renee McKelvie, a local educator — failed to garner enough votes to get on the board.

Patrick told the News-Leader previously she was running to ensure parents were heard, students are improving and teachers wanted to stay in the district.

Moms for Liberty started in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and now has chapters in more than 45 states. In Missouri, there are other chapters in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. Leaders of the group say they are fighting for parents' rights and against the "woke indoctrination" of students.

McKelvie, the other first-time candidate, taught fine arts in Hazelwood but spent the bulk of her career at Springfield's Glendale High School, where she was chair of the art department.

She has also taught part-time at Drury University and Missouri State University over the years. Both of her daughters graduated from Willard.

