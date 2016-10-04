‘Will they show up?’: Clinton, Trump face test of turning out lukewarm Florida fans

View photos

TAMPA, Fla. — Scott Schiff, a 21-year-old marketing major at the University of South Florida (USF), paused on his way out of the library on a recent afternoon as he was waylaid by his classmate Edwin Tirado.

“Are you registered to vote?” Tirado, wearing sunglasses and holding a clipboard, asked him.

Most students blew by Tirado and the handful of other young Clinton campaign volunteers, saying they were in a rush or had already registered. But Schiff stopped and updated his party registration from Independent to Democrat. He also changed his address so he could vote at the student center on Election Day instead of in a polling station 250 miles away in his hometown of Fort Lauderdale.

The college senior said he’d “probably” vote for Hillary Clinton because he does not want her rival Donald Trump to become president. “We’ll see,” he said. “I know she’s experienced, but it’s a little scary how she’s dishonest.”

He considers Clinton “the lesser of two evils,” Schiff said. “It’s my first election, and I don’t want to pass that up.”

Voters like Schiff are crucial for Clinton in Florida, where the so-called ground game could be more important than in any other state. The Sunshine State elects presidents every four years by some of the slimmest margins in the country, and its 29 Electoral College voters are the largest number of any swing state.

“Ground game” is used to describe the wide array of campaign activities physically taking place in the swing states, as opposed to things like television ad buys, which can be organized from the comfort of campaign headquarters. When political operatives discuss ground game, they’re often referring to efforts to directly talk to hundreds of thousands of people like Schiff in order to persuade them to register, turn out and ultimately vote for their candidate.

View photos Aubrey Marks, left, helps a University of Central Florida student register to vote in Orlando, Fla., in 2012. (Photo: John Raoux/AP) More

Florida will be a key test of the Clinton campaign’s sophisticated and data-powered get-out-the-vote operation, which campaign manager Robby Mook has been building for a year and a half in key battleground states.

There, her well-funded campaign machine is methodically focused on rebuilding the coalition of minority and young voters who contributed to Barack Obama’s narrow victory in the state in 2012. At college campuses throughout Florida, Clinton’s team is feverishly registering millennials, hoping they will push her over the edge. And the campaign needs its sophisticated data-analytics operation and deep investment in the ground game to overcome a potential lack of enthusiasm in key constituencies — such as African-African voters — that must turn out for Clinton, whether or not they feel excited about it, so that she can win.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is resting its Florida hopes almost entirely on the local and national Republican Party’s operation, which has steadily been registering voters for two years and has stepped up its ground game significantly since 2012. Trump has advertised sporadically in the state, was slow to open a couple dozen campaign offices, and his spotty operation has been dogged by staff shakeups. (Trump’s Florida director, Karen Giorno, was abruptly replaced just last month.) The campaign also faces its own turnout challenges: It must get working-class white voters, who do not reliably vote, to the polls and convince wary, establishment-oriented Republicans to cast their ballots for Trump.