Wilkinsburg police looking for missing teenager

The Wilkinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Denaejah Waller, 16, was last seen on May 8.

Waller is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Waller’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department.

