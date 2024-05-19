Wilkes-University kicks off 77th Annual Spring Commencement

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local university held its annual spring commencement ceremonies, minus the pro-Palestine protests some other colleges have experienced. Wilkes-University handed out more than 700 degrees.

Those Wilkes-University graduates were awarded their degrees amid a world of much uncertainty and chaos.

Grads 28/22 News spoke with say they hope they can go on to serve the “Real world” in a positive way.

Cheers and applause filled the mchale athletic center as Wilkes University undergraduate students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. This ceremony unlike some others nationally was not disrupted by protests about the Israel-Hamas war.

“Although it’s important to recognize what’s going on in the world, it’s important to recognize all the accomplishments that we all have as well,” said John Hannaway a graduate of Wilkes-University.

Skill Games vs. Slot Machine: What’s the Difference?

After earning a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy in 2023, Hannaway picked up a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish on Saturday. He is looking to obtain a doctorate of pharmacy degree in 2025.

“These three classes that I have been a part of have really shown a lot of courage to go through this pandemic and all these things that are going on in the world and strive for the highest through their education, so we should focus on the hard work and dedication that these students put in,” explained Hannaway.

Another pharmacy major, Morganne Seitz will look to receive her doctorate in two more years. She wants to help serve an industry in need.

“Being in pharmacy, hopefully, some kind of impact on the health community and really just being able to serve people in that aspect and this is what we came here for so it’s really something to look forward to and celebrate,” stated Seitz.

Patsy Sapolis cheered on her granddaughter a nursing graduate whose role will be crucial to help fill a worldwide shortage problem.

“It’s the most important job and I hope she continues where she goes in and learns as she’s nursing taking care of the patients. It’s what you do while they are here,” added Sapolis.

Whether these 2024 colonels graduates go on to obtain higher degrees or enter the workforce, there is one thing many hope they gain more than anything.

“Just like everybody was saying in their speeches, to gain a lot of empathy,” continued Sapolis.

This marked the 77th Spring Commencement in Wilkes University History.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.