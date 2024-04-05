Wilkes-Barre's Community Policing program's Bike Patrol Division will fight crime, raise awareness

Apr. 4—WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown and Police Chief Joseph Coffay on Thursday announced a new Community Policing initiative to fight crime, raise awareness and increase accessibility.

The Community Policing program's Bike Patrol Division will feature six new vehicles — make that electric/pedal-powered bicycles — each costing $4,000, thanks to a partnership with the Luzerne Foundation and the Diamond City Partnership, who split the purchase cost.

Sergeant Jamie Sheridan will head up the new unit and he provided a brief demonstration of the bikes, which are complete with red and blue flashing lights and loud sirens.

"This will be a high functioning bike patrol division," Mayor Brown said. "And these bike-mounted police officers will soon be seen in the city."

Chief Coffay said the six positions will be posted within the department and once they are selected, they will undergo a comprehensive training program.

"The selection process should take about one month," Coffay said. "This is a great example of a partnership between the community and the police department. These bikes enhance what we already have. We hope to build a rapport with the community by having these officers more visible and accessible on the bikes."

C. David Pedri, President/CEO at the Luzerne Foundation, said he was proud to be a part of the program.

"I'm proud to stand here today with the mayor and the chief," Pedri said. "This program is a great way to try to change the narrative by getting these officers out to interact with the community."

Newman agreed, saying that DCP is always striving to help make the city clean, safe and beautiful.

"Wilkes-Barre City and the police department have been great partners with DCP," Newman said. "These bikes will be critical in keeping the city safe and to making the community aware that these officers are always nearby."

Mayor Brown said the city could also expand the program in the future.

Chief Coffay said any reputable bike shop would be able to make necessary repairs when needed.

The news conference to announce the program was held at the Wilkes-Barre City Police Headquarters, 15 North Washington St.

