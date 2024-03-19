Wilkes-Barre man pleads guilty to aggravated assault, firearm charges

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over a year after charges were filed, a Wilkes-Barre man pled guilty Monday to multiple charges.

On March 15, 2023, 28/22 News first reported on an incident where police say one was shot in Edwardsville.

After an investigation, police found Antwon Leon Bickerstaff drove into the Hilltop Apartments complex in Edwardsville and parked near Roosevelt Street where he spoke with Edrisa Sey.

According to police, surveillance video showed the two talking before Bickerstaff was seen pulling a gun and shot three times at Sey before fleeing the scene.

Sey suffered one gunshot wound in his upper left arm and was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities reported.

On March 16, 2023, Bickerstaff was arraigned and charged with aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related charges.

Over a year later on March 18, 2024, the Office of the Honorable Michael T. Vough told 28/22 News Bickerstaff pled guilty to prohibited possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.

All other charges were dropped and Bickerstaff is scheduled to be sentenced on the morning of April 4.

