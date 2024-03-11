Wilkes-Barre goes green

Mar. 10—WILKES-BARRE — A few snow squalls did little to deter folks from spending Sunday downtown at the city's 44th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which went off without a hitch despite some unpredictable weather.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department led the parade, along with The Gerard Dessoye Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Honor Guard, followed by grand marshal and Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Joseph Coffay and honorary grand marshal Jennifer Gowan.

Being named grand marshal was an honor for Coffay because of his Irish heritage. His grandparents were from Ireland and his ancestry can be traced to County Mayo, where he still has relatives.

"I come here every year and this year is a bit special being the grand marshal," Coffay said. "Usually I'm here in my work capacity, but this year it's more of an honorary thing."

The parade featured more than 100 groups and 1,500 participants, including emergency response units, local radio stations, nonprofit organizations, local leaders, youth groups and pageant title holders.

Several pipe and drum bands and Irish dance groups provided entertainment along the parade route.

The inflatable balloons that debuted in last year's parade returned Sunday, though some of them struggled to remain upright against some gusty winds.

"You know, we didn't know what the weather was going to be like so we said a couple of prayers and most of the parade (the weather) held out for," said Mayor George Brown after the parade had finished.

Despite the occasional sleet and snow, Brown said that, ultimately, it was a "great day."

"The kids all had a great time, the families. This is what the city of Wilkes-Barre is all about: making family memories," he said.

Many parade goers arrived nearly an hour before start time and by 2 p.m. the sidewalks up and down South Main Street and around the Public Square were lined with green.

Kim Ellard, 56, of Plymouth, attended the parade with her grandson, Noel, 5, and his friend, Shane, 6.

"It's just something to do on an otherwise dreary day," Ellard said. "And to get the kids out of the house. He's always inside watching his tablet, you know what I mean?"

Everyone seemed well prepared for the cold weather, bundled up in jackets, gloves and blankets to keep warm.

Christine Molecavage, 45, of Edwardsville, a lifelong parade goer, was excited to see the fire trucks and the NEPA Bird Gang float, since she's a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Decked out in gloves, a hat and a puffy coat, Molecavage shivered, but then took a generous sip of her iced coffee.

"This weather ain't gonna stop me. I can survive any type of weather," she said, proudly.

Some parade goers took shelter from the cool March day inside of Rodano's and Franklin's. The restaurant and bar were open to anyone 21 and over with a cover charge of $10.

Tara Fox, 50, of Wilkes-Barre, huddled together with her daughter, Megan Gallagher, 20, outside near the bar's space heater to keep warm.

"We've come (to the parade) every year since she was little," Fox said.

And the weather? Well, that didn't seem to be a concern at all.

"I don't think we even thought about it. We were just like, 'It's parade day, we have to go,'" said Fox.