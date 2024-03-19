Wilkes-Barre City seeks 2024 Community Survey responses

Mar. 18—WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown on Monday announced the launch of Wilkes-Barre City's Office of Economic and Community Development's 2024 Community Survey.

The city's Office of Economic & Community Development is preparing their 2024 Annual Action Plan, as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"These plans help to address the most pressing housing and community development needs in Wilkes-Barre and lays out strategies to address those priority needs, as identified by the community," Mayor Brown said. "Citizen participation is a key component of the 2024 Annual Action Plan. A brief survey has been created which will allow the voices of our community to be heard."

Mayor Brown invites everyone who lives, works or visits Wilkes-Barre for education, entertainment or recreational purposes to take a few minutes to complete the online community survey.

Community participation is greatly appreciated and sharing the survey with friends and family is encouraged.

The survey can be accessed directly online at — https://forms.gle/YYvZAnqPthnWW7Cg6 — or through a link on the city's website — www.wilkes-barre.city/communitysurvey.

Responses will be accepted until Friday, May 3.

Printed surveys are also available through the Office of Economic and Community Development, 3rd Floor, City Hall, 40 East Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

Mayor Brown presents Key to City to John McCarthy Jr.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown recently presented a Key to the City and a proclamation to John McCarthy Jr.

McCarthy was honored Friday night as the "Man of the Year" by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick at their 78th Annual St. Patrick's Day dinner.

McCarthy has served as President of McCarthy Tire Service since 1997. McCarthy Tire Service was founded in 1926 in Wilkes-Barre and remains a cornerstone of commerce in the Diamond City, nearly 100 years later.

McCarthy's has led McCarthy Tire to become the fifth largest independent commercial tire dealer in the country, with more than 75 locations and 1,500 employees in eight states. Their national headquarters remain in Wilkes-Barre City.

Mayor Brown said he was pleased to honor Mr. McCarthy not only for his contribution to the local economy as an employer and business owner, but also for his service and leadership on numerous local philanthropic boards.

'Aimee's Story' set for Wednesday on the campus of King's College

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown announced the City of Wilkes-Barre's partnership with the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department, King's College, Wilkes University, Misericordia University, Penn State Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County Community College, Geisinger College of Health Sciences, Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and Gastroenterologist Dr. Thomas Mangan to host a Colorectal Cancer Awareness Event next month.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and Mayor Brown's daughter, Aimee Kearney, a colorectal cancer survivor, will host the event and tell her story.

The event is set for Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m., in the Burke Auditorium of the McGowan School of Business, King's College, North River Street and West Union Street. Parking will be available at the McGowan lot accessed in the cul-de-sac at 133 North Franklin St.

The event will be open to the public, with an online registration link to be announced. The program will include a panel discussion featuring physicians from Geisinger and Commonwealth Health.

Data suggests that Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) has a higher rate of colorectal cancer.

The program will include a testimonial from Mayor Brown's daughter, Aimee Kearney, who recently battled and recovered from colorectal cancer.

City Council work session Tuesday regular meeting on Thursday

Wilkes-Barre City Council will meet in work session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and its regular meeting will be Thursday at 6 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers on the fourth floor of City Hall, 40 E. Market St.

Agenda items include:

—Authorizing the proper city officials to sign all necessary documents related to awarding the contract for the Kirby Park ADA Walkway and Pier Project to the lowest responsible bidder.

—Authorizing the proper city officials to sign all necessary documents related to hiring Kavulich Construction Company to replace the floor at the Hollenback Fire Station.

—Authorizing the proper city officials to enter into an agreement with the lowest, responsible bidder, Kuharchik Construction, in the amount of $101,686.00 for the Traffic Signal Infrastructure Improvement Project. The project will be funded through the PennDOT Green Light Go grant program and the City's Liquid Fuels account.

—Reappointing Frank Majikes and Phil Latinski to the Police Civil Service Commission.

—Reappointing Carl Naessig, Tom Unvarsky and Francis "Thomas" Collis to the Traffic Committee.

—Reappointing Jean Brodie, Anthony Thomas and Dave Wilson to the Planning Commission.

Zoning Board meets on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The City of Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board will meet Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, 4th Floor, City Hall.

A public hearing will be held at 4:30 p.m., relative to the following zoning appeal applications:

—Bulldog BBQ Sauce LLC, for the property located within an R-2 zone at 773 South Franklin St., for a variance to establish a restaurant. A variance to waive the maximum width of a driveway from a 20-foot width limit increased to a 30-foot width. A variance to waive the required 6-foot opaque fence screening requirement. A variance to waive SECTION 1014: GRADING, PAVEMENT AND DRAINAGE of the Wilkes-Barre City zoning ordinance.

—KB Worship Centre International Ministries for the property located within a C-1 zone at 269 South Washington St. for a special exception to establish a church inside a building containing eight apartments.

A special exception is also requested to permit shared parking of four spaces on another lot not owned by the applicant, located at 257 South Washington St. A variance is asked to waive eight parking spaces for the proposed use and a variance to Section 1009(b) to waive the required written documentation that the number of parking spaces shall be retained upon such other lot throughout the life of the principal use which it serves.

—Braulio Rodriguez for the property located within an R-1 zone at 51-53 Forrest St., for a special exception to change a non-conforming use from a 2-unit residential dwelling changed to a 4-unit dwelling. A special exception to allow shared parking of six spaces on another lot not owned by the applicant, located near 32 Forrest St. A variance to Section 1009(b) to waive the required written documentation that the number of parking spaces shall be retained upon such other lot throughout the life of the principal use which it serves.

—Alberto Rodriguez for the property located within an R-1 zone at 777 South Franklin St., for a special exception to change a non-conforming use from an auto repair business (no painting nor body work) changed to an auto repair business to include body work (no painting), and a used car business with an inventory of no more than 20 vehicles. A variance to waive the required front yard setback from 15 feet decreased to 10 feet to permit the display of used cars for sale.

—Juan Felix Restituyo Tejada for the property located within an R-1 zone at 120 Hickory St., for a variance to increase the maximum building coverage of lot from a 40% limit increased to 53% to build a 15-foot by 25-foot accessory garage.

—Moon Beams Daycare Center for the property located within an R-1 zone at 136 Charles St., for a special exception to establish a daycare home for eight unrelated children and two of her own children. A variance to waive the maximum width limit of a driveway from 20 feet increased to 31 feet.

—A M Z Property Preservation for the property located within an R-1 zone at Rear 57 West Chestnut St., for a variance to establish a property preservation business on the property containing a 2400 square foot vacant commercial building.

City Parking Authority meets Tuesday at noon

The Wilkes-Barre City Parking Authority will meet Tuesday, March 19, at noon at the North Parking Garage Board Room, 30 North Main St.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.