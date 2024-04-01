Wilkes-Barre City PD looks to identify suspects

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department announced on Monday that they’re seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects.

PSP investigates PennDOT road sign thefts

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Police say they’re looking to identify the suspects, seen above, regarding illegal dumping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department at 570-280-4200 or contact them on Facebook.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.