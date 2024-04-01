Wilkes-Barre City PD looks to identify suspects
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department announced on Monday that they’re seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects.
PSP investigates PennDOT road sign thefts
Police say they’re looking to identify the suspects, seen above, regarding illegal dumping.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department at 570-280-4200 or contact them on Facebook.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.