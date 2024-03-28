Wilhelm Avenue realignment project to resume, expected to finish in September

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Monday that work is scheduled to resume on a project to realign Wilhelm Avenue's intersection with Cornwall Road in the City of Lebanon and North Cornwall Township.

Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 1. The contractor of this $1,842,599 project, H&K Group, Inc., will begin drainage improvements on Cornwall Road. This work will by followed by widening on Cornwall Road and construction activities to realign Wilhelm Avenue.

All work is expected to be completed by Sept. 11, 2024.

There may be traffic disruptions and single-lane patterns under flagging Mondays through Thursdays after 8:30 a.m. and Fridays between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A short-term closure for paving is expected to occur later this year.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the workzone.

The project includes the realignment of Wilhelm Avenue to create a 4-way signalized intersection with York Street and Cornwall Road. Improvements will involve sidewalk connectivity improvements, ADA compliant curb ramps, bike lane accommodations, drainage improvements, lighting and other miscellaneous construction.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon PA Wilhelm Avenue realignment project to resume