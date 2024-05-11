Wildwood Trump rally: Town starts to fill up hours before he speaks

Former president Donald Trump is making a stop in Wildwood today, and his supporters are more than ready.

The rally is slated to begin at 5 p.m. on the beach along the Jersey Shore.

WOW, THANK YOU WILDWOOD, NEW JERSEY—SEE YOU AT 5:00PM! pic.twitter.com/MzPCvmf6ZL — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 11, 2024

President Trump doesn't speak for hours, and the crowd size in Wildwood, New Jersey, for the #TrumpRally tonight is already HUGE!

The love for President Trump is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/e6re6ulVXX — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 11, 2024

While there was nothing to suggest this would be the largest political rally ever, or even close, his supporters felt differently. They were excited the see the large crowds hours before the former president was set to appear.

President Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey might be his largest rally EVER!



Trump doesn’t speak until this evening. Look at this crowd!!!!



MAGA! pic.twitter.com/lcbQdzmkfn — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 11, 2024

While many are excited about being at the Jersey Shore town for the rally, there are other reasons people are excited. The town is hosting a classic car show on the boardwalk, and Morey's Pier's Mariner's Landing is open today.

Hang on tight, because we are ready to swing into another great weekend at Mariner's Pier!



Join us all weekend: Friday 6 pm - 10 pm, Saturday 1 pm - 10 pm, and Sunday 12 pm - 6 pm. #weekendwarriors #moreyspiers #swing #waveswinger #wildwood pic.twitter.com/jGsF4S6fRk — Morey’s Piers (@MoreysPiers) May 10, 2024

But the bulk of the excitement for Trump.

Wildwood 365 Community | Crowds are coming in peacefully. | Facebook

Trump supporters camped out on the beach overnight for the former president's rally in Wildwood Beach, NJ.

pic.twitter.com/k9EZ8Gpxjh — 💋🇺🇸 Country Over Party🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@gagirlpolitics) May 11, 2024

