Wildwood Trump rally: Town starts to fill up hours before he speaks

Joe Mason, Asbury Park Press
·2 min read
Former president Donald Trump is making a stop in Wildwood today, and his supporters are more than ready.

The rally is slated to begin at 5 p.m. on the beach along the Jersey Shore.

While there was nothing to suggest this would be the largest political rally ever, or even close, his supporters felt differently. They were excited the see the large crowds hours before the former president was set to appear.

While many are excited about being at the Jersey Shore town for the rally, there are other reasons people are excited. The town is hosting a classic car show on the boardwalk, and Morey's Pier's Mariner's Landing is open today.

But the bulk of the excitement for Trump.

