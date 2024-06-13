Wildwood bans backpacks from its boardwalk in response to Memorial Day chaos

WILDWOOD — The city has banned backpacks from its boardwalk between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. in response to widespread disruptions over the Memorial Day weekend.

It's also stiffened penalties for juveniles who violate curfew and other regulations.

Both measures took effect with passage of an emergency ordinance at the city commission's June 12 meeting.

Separately, Margate police announced they will crackdown on juveniles who violate a 10 p.m. curfew.

The measures result from chaotic conditions caused by unruly crowds on South Jersey boardwalks over the Memorial Day weekend.

Dispute over boardwalk chaos: Attorney General, police chief dispute cause of unrest in Wildwood

The problems in Wildwood, described by police as "civil unrest," peaked on Sunday night, May 26, and led to the boardwalk's shutdown under a state of emergency about 12:20 a.m. on May 27.

Public access resumed about six hours later.

In Ocean City, a youth was stabbed during a fight between crowds on the holiday weekend.

According to Wildwood's ordinance, police "identified a series of incidents involving backpacks and other bags containing illegal drugs and alcohol in the possession of minors over Memorial Day weekend."

Those illegal substances "contributed to the unruly and tumultuous behavior," it continues.

In the wake of the Memorial Day incidents,, Wildwood Police Chief Joseph Murphy and Attorney General Matthew Platikin split over possible causes for the unrest.

Platkin said the police presence on the boardwalk had been insufficient, a view that Murphy blasted as "inaccurate and ill-informed."

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. struck a cooperative note on Thursday.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Wildwood PD, the Governor’s Office, law enforcement throughout the state, our neighboring shore towns, and parents and teens to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for everyone," he said in a statement.

The backpack ban, which continues until Sept. 30, extends to ramps, stairs and street ends leading to the boardwalk.

It prohibits "all bags larger than eight inches in depth," a category that includes bookbags, fanny packs, and coolers.

Briefcases, luggage and bags for cameras and computers also would be banned during the eight-hour time period.

The measure exempts medical devices and "essential equipment" used by the media.

Wildwood's ordinance still allows youths to get two curbside warnings — traditionally, a "talking-to," according to the Attorney General's Office — before more serious action is taken.

But in a change, it says the warnings can be "provided orally, by posted signs, or by amplified announcement."

An officer also can initiate more formal action if a youth is engaged in "more serious unlawful conduct," among other circumstances.

The next step, a stationhouse adjustment, requires a parent or guardian to retrieve a youngster from the police station, where they're required to develop an appropriate resolution, the Attorney General's Office says.

The revised ordinance also spells out conditions that allow police at this stage to pursue a formal delinquency complaint.

Similarly, Margate police on June 12 said juveniles could be taken to the police station under stepped-up enforcement of its 10 p.m. curfew.

In that case, "a responsible adult" will be called to pick up the juvenile — and to receive a summons.

"If the situation warrants, the juvenile will be additionally charged with whatever underlying offense prompted the police action," says a post at the department's Facebook page.

It says police will bring in unsupervised youths breaking the law or putting their safety at risk.

Youths also could be taken to the police station "if they ignore lawful commands from officers attempting to keep them safe," says the post.

It says the police department's goal is "to prevent some of the issues other shore towns have experienced this summer season."

The changes follow crowd-calming measures taken last year by Wildwood and Ocean City.

Both towns instituted beach curfews of 8 p.m. in Ocean City and 9 p.m. in Wildwood.

Ocean City also banned backpacks from its boardwalk between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Measure includes backpack ban, tougher penalties for juveniles