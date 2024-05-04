Wildlife officials move ahead with plan to release conservation land for highway

Florida wildlife officials moved ahead this week with plans to swap 60 acres of conservation lands to make way for a new toll road through Split Oak Forest in Osceola County, in exchange for putting 25 times that acreage into conservation.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioners voted 6-1 Wednesday in favor of an agreement with the Central Florida Expressway Authority and Osceola County to release the 60 acres of Split Oak Forest’s conservation easements in exchange for 1,550 acres of bordering conservation land, part of a total package estimated at $66 million.

“This agreement is the best available path forward for Split Oak Forest,” FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto, said. “While it is never simple to consider releasing conservation land, I am proud of the major conservation gains we’ve secured in exchange. This level of return is where the conversation starts going forward.”

But some conservationists fear the easement release could set a bad precedent, opening up floodgates for similar requests, when development deals become profitable enough.

Environmental protection or investment strategy?

Central Florida Expressway Authority and developers want the Split Oak easements released for 1.3 miles of a nine-mile, $800 million tollway through the forest to extend Osceola Parkway (State Road 534) from State Road 417 to Cyrils Drive, just south of Orlando. The road extension would ease traffic and spur growth.

But activists see Split Oak as a bellwether for how Florida will handle preservation lands in the future and to what degree those agreements can withstand development pressure.

Conservation easements are legal agreements between property owners and government or a nonprofit to preserve the land as a farm or open space. In exchange, landowners keep the title and get tax breaks or other benefits.

They also avoid estate taxes that could force their heirs to sell instead of keeping the land in the family. The property owners can keep farming or continue other "low-impact" uses on their land. Other times, they can even do captive hunts with imported non-native species. For government or nonprofits, it's a way to protect land for much cheaper than buying property outright.

But the easements don't always last forever. It's uncertain exactly how many easements and what total acreage gets released in Florida, because government agencies that manage them each keep separate records. But those agencies assure they more than make up for what's released via other donated lands or habitat restorations given in exchange so net conservation lands are increasing.

But there is a big difference between private property with development restricted and large publicly accessible conservation lands accessible to the public, Kimberly Buchheit, a land surveyor in Central Florida who plotted out Split Oak's easements 30 years ago, said via email after Wednesday's vote. She's also a member of Orange County's Soil and Water Conservation District, which on April 12 passed a resolution opposing the release of easements in Split Oak. "This seems like investment strategy rather than true conservation," Bucheit added.

FWC will take additional steps to finalize new interagency agreements, as well as transfer lands and funding to the agency, prior to the release of Split Oak's easements. A revision of the forest's existing land management plan will follow.

The trees on Split Oak were once tapped for turpentine farming, but now some of those trees stand in the way of the economic growth that extending a tollway promises to bring.

FWC will only consider the release of conservation easements "to achieve a net positive benefit," agency officials said in a press release.

Osceola County sued Orange County over the validity of Orange's 2020 charter amendment (which voters passed by an 86% margin) to guard the 1,640-acre Split Oak Forest from future development. The land is jointly owned by the two counties and managed by FWC. Roughly 1,000 acres of the forest is in Orange and the rest is in Osceola, where the toll road extension would go.

On April 19, Circuit Judge Margaret H. Schreiber ruled in favor of Orange County but it's uncertain how or the ruling will impact FWC's planned conservation easement releases at Split Oak or future development in the area.

