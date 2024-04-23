Wildlife commission lists Southern California Steelhead as endangered

State wildlife commissioners have broadened protections for a native Southern California fish on the brink of extinction.

The California Fish and Game Commission voted unanimously late last week to list Southern California Steelhead as endangered under the state's Endangered Species Act. The listing broadens protections the fish has had since 1997 as a federally designated endangered species.

The data show there are just so few fish, said Samantha Murray, the commission's president.

"It is clear that (federal) listing alone has not done the job," Murray said. "It hasn't changed the trajectory of this fish."

Steelhead once ran by the thousands in local coastal rivers and streams and now face possible extinction, officials said. But the fish can get stuck behind dams that cut off access to their historic spawning grounds and also face threats from climate change, pollution, wildfire and development.

A steelhead trout was spotted in a local creek during a fish survey in 2017.

Why a group sought protection for steelhead?

The nonprofit California Trout conservation group had petitioned the state to put steelhead on its list of endangered species. In its petition, CalTrout sought protections for steelhead, including those below dams and other impassable barriers in coastal rivers and streams from San Luis Obispo to southern San Diego.

The state listing would strengthen legal protection, increase opportunities for monitoring populations and potentially attract funding to help the fish, CalTrout says.

In 2022, commissioners also voted unanimously to give the steelhead temporary protection under state law as scientists studied a potential listing. As a “candidate” species, the fish had the same protections as animals and plants already listed.

The decision meant development in Ventura County and elsewhere along the coast may be required to take steps to lessen any impacts to the species.

Who opposed the steelhead decision?

Water agencies in Ventura County and elsewhere have said the state listing could delay projects and potentially limit water supplies. Mauricio Guardado, general manager of the United Water Conservation District, urged the commission to find that the listing was not warranted.

Key questions had yet to be sufficiently addressed and available data left too many information gaps, he said in a comment letter.

The Association of California Water Agencies also submitted comments, saying the group had significant concerns regarding the scientific basis of a decision and the potential impacts on public water agencies’ operations.

The state's designation includes steelhead that migrate from freshwater to saltwater and back again to reproduce, which are at an increasingly high risk of being lost within its Southern California range, state officials said. Only 179 have been spotted from 1994 to 2019 in the region.

It also includes those that spend their entire lives in freshwater, sometimes called rainbow trout. Those populations also have experienced long-term declines, according to the state's report.

But those protections would only apply to steelhead or rainbow trout below a dam or other first impassable barriers in a coastal river and stream.

The best available science is just so clear, Murray said last week.

"I know we've had some requests to delay our decision but again, for me, I just don't see a reason to," she said. "The science is very clear to me and and listing is warranted."

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Southern California Steelhead added to state endangered list