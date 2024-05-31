Wildlife agencies place a record 27 Mexican gray wolf pups in wild dens this year

State and federal wildlife agencies have fostered 27 captive-born Mexican gray wolf pups into wild dens this spring, the most wolves released in the program to bolster the endangered population’s genetic diversity.

The Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team — a collaboration between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Arizona and New Mexico’s Game and Fish departments and other agencies — selectively breed wolves in captivity to produce genetically strong pups.

Before the pups reach two weeks old, they are placed with similarly aged pups in a wild wolf den. This process helps the field team diversify the wild population’s gene pool. Because the recovery program started with just seven wolves, any two wolves in the wild are about the genetic equivalent of brother and sister.

The captive population has slightly better genetic diversity because managers can choose which wolves breed.

“It has taken time, but we are seeing fostering yield results as genetic indicators in the wild stabilize and improve,” said Maggie Dwire, the deputy Mexican wolf recovery coordinator for USFWS. “The hope is this surge of pups will continue to push these trends in the right direction, resulting in a healthier wild population and bringing us closer to recovery.”

Mexican gray wolves were listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in 1976. From the remaining seven wolves, the agencies created a captive breeding program, eventually launching a reintroduction initiative in Arizona and New Mexico.

In 2023, field teams found at least 257 Mexican wolves in the wild. The population has consecutively grown over the last eight years, and the agencies are now focusing their efforts on increasing genetic diversity to ensure the subspecies survival in the long term.

Officials monitor foster packs using GPS and radio telemetry signals on collars placed on adult pack members. They also put out supplemental food caches for about six months after fostering to help the packs feed the extra pups.

Between 2016 and 2022, 83 foster pups were released, and at least 18 pups survived to breeding age at two years old. The field team documents surviving fosters through trapping and DNA analysis from scat samples.

At least 10 foster pups have successfully reproduced. They have produced over 20 litters, and some of their pups have survived to produce offspring of their own. Two of the eight dens fostered into this year had one breeding adult who was a former foster.

Endangered species: Are Mexican gray wolves closer to recovery 25 years after they were returned to the wild?

Officials foster into dens across the Mexican wolf recovery area, bringing the total to 48 dens this year.

“This points to the ability of spreading the genetic contribution of fosters into a wide geographic area, amplifying the benefit of the foster program,” said Jim deVos, the Mexican wolf coordinator for AZGFD.

At least 22 foster wolves have to survive to breeding age to reach recovery goals.

Hayleigh Evans covers environmental issues for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Send tips or questions to hayleigh.evans@arizonarepublic.com.

A grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust supports environmental coverage on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic.

Sign up for AZ Climate, our weekly environment newsletter, and follow The Republic environmental reporting team at environment.azcentral.com and @azcenvironment on Facebook, X and Instagram.

You can support environmental journalism in Arizona by subscribing to azcentral today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wildlife agencies place 27 Mexican gray wolf pups in the wild