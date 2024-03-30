Wildflower season is here at Pinnacles National Park: What to know before you go

It’s the prime time of year to visit Pinnacles National Park in California.

“Pinnacles has a stunning wildflower bloom that occurs between February and June, courtesy of the greatest bee species diversity density on the planet,” explained Christopher Symons, West lead ranger and volunteer coordinator at the park. “Over 500 species of bees reside in the small boundary of Pinnacles National Park.”

Spring visitors are treated to vibrant blossoms in nearly every color of the rainbow.

"In April, most of the March-blooming species are still blossoming, and such species as Johnny-jump-ups, virgin's bower, gilia, suncups, chia, black sage, pitcher sage, larkspur, and bush lupine have joined the spectacular display," according to the park's website.

But spring isn’t the only time visitors can enjoy the park. Here’s what travelers should know about the latest national park in USA TODAY’s yearlong series.

Woolly bluecurls are typically visible in late spring, according to the National Park Service.

Why is Pinnacles National Park famous?

Pinnacles is known for its namesake rock spires, wildflowers and wildlife, particularly California condors.

“They were a bird that was on the brink of extinction,” said Richard Moorer, the park’s manager of Interpretation and Visitor Services.

According to the National Park Service, as few as 22 California condors were left by the early 1980s, but collaborative conservation efforts have boosted the still critically endangered species’ numbers. Pinnacles National Park is one place where captive-bred California condors are released to the wild.

“Wildlife being wildlife, I hate to guarantee that you're going to see anything in particular,” but Moorer said, “Your chance of seeing a condor here at Pinnacles is exceptionally good.”

A California Condor takes flight at Pinnacles National Park.

The park’s caves are also popular.

“One of the largest explorable talus cave systems in the United States is here at Pinnacles,” Symons said. “Visitors wanting to experience this should know conditions are rugged.”

The park’s stargazing opportunities are less famous but nonetheless notable. They are spotlighted in Star Parties over the summer.

“We have a really nice night sky here at Pinnacles,” Moorer said.

Pinnacles National Park gets a lot of day trippers, but visitors who leave before dark miss out on its magical night sky.

What is the closest city to Pinnacles National Park?

The city of Hollister is closest to the east side of the park. Soledad is closest to the west.

“The two halves don’t connect and offer compelling but separate trip options,” said Symons. “The east has the campground and the most photogenic part of the park, the Bear Gulch Reservoir, while the west is day-use only and has the best spot for sunsets and moonrises on the lesser known but fantastically gorgeous Prewett Point Trail.”

The closest major airport is San José Mineta International Airport. San Jose, Santa Cruz and Monterey are all less than an hour and a half away by car from Pinnacles.

Moses Spring Trail leads visitors to Bear Gulch Reservoir at Pinnacles National Park.

How much does it cost to go to the Pinnacles?

There is a $30 entry fee for private vehicles at the park.

Can I drive through Pinnacles National Park?

No. There is no road through the park, which spans over 26,000 acres. For comparison, Yosemite spans nearly 760,000 acres.

“You can drive around the outside, and that takes about an hour and a half,” Moorer said. “Make sure that when you're putting it in your navigation system – GPS, what have you – make sure that it's going to the south. There is technically a road that runs to the north, but it's not well maintained. It's not a road that I would intentionally send anybody on.”

How long should I spend in Pinnacles National Park?

Rock climibing is a popular activity at Pinnacles National Park.

Moorer said most visitors spend a day in the park, but avid hikers and rock climbers may stay longer.

“You definitely wouldn't get the full Pinnacles experience if you were just driving by, stopping in for an hour,” he said.

There are more than 30 miles of trail at Pinnacles.

“One thing we've been trying to transition toward is making Pinnacles a park for all seasons, for all people,” Moorer said, offering Prewett Point as an example. “It's not only accessible, it's also just a great view of the park.”

What month is best to visit Pinnacles National Park?

California poppies are among the many colorful wildflowers that bloom at Pinnacles National Park.

“If we're looking specifically for wildflowers, April would probably be the one … but we're also busier in April,” Moorer said.

On the flip side, he said August is the least visited time of year when temperatures can reach triple digits.

“Come prepared,” he said. “If (you’re) going to the caves, you want to bring a headlamp. If you're going to go up to the high peaks, make sure you bring enough water and snacks with you.”

Is Pinnacles National Park worth visiting?

Yes, but don’t expect it to be empty just because it’s among America’s 15 least visited national parks.

“You will be sorely mistaken if you come out on a Saturday and it's beautiful out,” Moorer said. “You're probably going to encounter a line of cars trying to do just what you're doing: enjoy the park.”

With limited parking available, Symons said visitors can sometimes wait an hour for a parking spot or be turned away on busy weekends.

“Monday through Friday, visitors have the caves and condors entirely to themselves,” he said. “Come during the week and skip the crowds!”

Pinnacles National Park is only about an hour-and-a-half drive from Silicon Valley, but it can feel a world away.

What Native tribes are tied to Pinnacles National Park?

“The group that would be most associated with the park would be the Chalon (Indian Nation).” Moorer said. “North of here, we also have worked with the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band.”

He said there may be other Native tribes with historic ties. “It is an evolving story.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why Pinnacles National Park shouldn’t be underestimated