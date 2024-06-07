Wildfires are scorching Arizona's deserts more often. What's changed and what's at risk?

When the Bighorn Fire broke out in the Santa Catalina Mountains in 2020, nervous Tucson residents watched the flames move down the mountain a little farther each day, encroaching into the lower desert.

Burns of that size at lower elevations were less familiar to desert dwellers, who live in areas not as fire-adapted as forest lands. The Bighorn Fire, ignited by a lightning strike on June 5, threatened vulnerable homes and desert vegetation in the Catalina Foothills.

A week later, another desert fire erupted in the Tonto National Forest not far from Phoenix. The Bush Fire ravaged saguaro cactuses and palo verdes, cutting off travel as it jumped the four-lane State Route 87.

These wildfires — two of Arizona’s most destructive — burned over 100,000 acres each and further signaled a transformation in the Sonoran Desert that scientists have feared for decades.

Fires are becoming more common in desert elevations, dramatically increasing in number and size since 2000, according to a report by the Southwest Fire Science Consortium. Previously, fire played a minimal role in the ecosystem, returning once every few centuries in any given area.

“Historically, fires were fairly rare in the desert. There just wasn’t the fuel on the ground to carry fire,” said Molly McCormick, program manager for the Southwest Fire Science Consortium. “Recently, we've seen a presence of invasive grasses growing, so now when lightning causes fire, the fires spread quickly.”

Invasive grasses like red brome, buffelgrass and stinknet have filled the open space between native desert vegetation, creating connectivity and fuel to spread and intensify fire.

The report found a correlation between wet winters and more frequent, large fires during the following dry season, particularly during El Niño years.

This phenomenon is likely contributing to desert fires around Phoenix this season, amid fuels ready to combust. The Wildcat Fire burned through vegetation on the Tonto, scorching over 14,000 acres of desert landscape in May, areas long classified as desert.

Scientists fear that as fire repeatedly burns through the desert and invasive plants come back stronger, outcompeting native vegetation, large portions of the Sonoran Desert could transform into grasslands.

Since fire in the desert is so new, researchers hoped to answer questions about the Sonoran Desert’s history with fire, understand current activity and determine future treatments to preserve the desert.

“The desert is changing,” said Ben Wilder, director of Next Generation Sonoran Desert Researchers and co-author of the report. “This is an area that we’re actively researching, and this report is us trying to get our head around what the state of change is.”

Desert fires were rare and smaller in the past

Alan Sinclair spent 34 years fighting fire in the desert. He trained in the Mesa Ranger District, eventually becoming a Type 1 incident commander and overseeing emergency response for fires across the West.

He retired in 2021, but the final three years of his career shocked him. He saw fires scorch the desert at an unprecedented rate and he knew the ecosystem was changing.

“To see a fire like Bush eat up the footprint of hundreds of little fires I put out throughout my career, to see everything we had protected for 30 years get eaten up in that fire, there was a definite physical and emotional reaction,” Sinclair said. “It really gave the desert a punch.”

To understand the changes firefighters like Sinclair were observing, Wilder and his co-authors examined the Sonoran Desert’s history with fire.

“Estimates are that fires, if they did occur in the desert, would reoccur most frequently about 250 years to more closer to 500 years,” Sinclair said. “Now the situation is we’re actively assessing what that return is. It’s a matter of decades.”

Traditionally, the Sonoran Desert consisted of desert scrub with inherent patchiness among drought-tolerant shrubs, trees and cactuses that could live for decades, if not centuries. The plants are not adapted to fire, proving fires occurred infrequently.

Open spaces between plants prevented fires from spreading widely if they were ignited.

Between the 1850s and mid-1990s, fires usually occurred during and following wet years that triggered fuel growth, in both native and introduced plants.

Researchers say their findings prove fire activity in the 21st century is unprecedented. The Southwest is seeing longer fire seasons, prolonged drought and record heat, contributing to a new fire landscape in the desert.

Desert fires: On the Bush Fire scar, volunteers have begun restoring the desert, one saguaro at a time

Invasive grasses help flames spread

Wilder lives in Tucson, and like his fellow residents, he was astonished by the scale and intensity of the Bighorn Fire. The fire inspired the Southwest Fire Science Consortium report, as scientists want to understand why fires like Bighorn are happening in desert lands.

“I was really taken aback by the scale of fire in the desert. I realized doing some media conversations that the questions we were being asked, we didn’t have good answers for,” Wilder said. “Fire of this scale is so novel in the desert that it’s just unclear what’s happening.”

There are eight annual and perennial grasses of concern that spread fire and threaten to convert large swaths of the Sonoran Desert into grasslands.

They are adapted to fire, so they tend to grow back stronger after burns, creating a self-perpetuating grass-fire cycle that pushes native plants out in favor of non-natives.

But the severity of grass invasion differs across the desert.

“It’s a huge landscape, and I think it’s really important that we don’t just paint it all with a single brush,” Wilder said. “There’s going to be a lot of nuances with different areas of the desert.”

All eight grass species are in the desert lands surrounding the Phoenix metro area, but red brome and stinknet are most predominant, especially in the Tonto National Forest.

Winter rainfall and seedbed disturbances due to recreation and human activity have created “carpets of red brome” and other annual grasses, according to Wilder.

Human ignitions during fire season are also more common in Phoenix, spreading flames into invasives that carry fire across the landscape. Because of that, desert lands around Phoenix are more at risk of fire and an ecosystem shift.

“Areas like Phoenix and the Tonto National Forest are unfortunately farther along this curve than what’s happening in southern Arizona,” Wilder said.

Tucson is faring slightly better, although scientists believed their worst fears were coming to fruition during the Bighorn Fire: The buffelgrass growing in the Santa Catalina Mountains would spread the flames through the foothills, decimating local communities.

Once the flames were extinguished, Wilder and his team discovered the buffelgrass invasion was not as severe as they thought. The flames stopped in a gap between where the fire started and the thickest buffelgrass patches.

“We can expect that gap to be filled in the coming years and have that continuity, and then fires would be able to start low and work themselves up and vice versa,” he said.

They also predicted a full-scale loss of native desert plants because they are not adapted to fire, although in the years following the Bighorn Fire, scientists have seen native plants begin to resprout.

Saguaros and other cactuses do not regenerate easily after a fire, but perennial species like velvet mesquites, some palo verde and limber bush have returned.

Older saguaros can survive, but with dramatically shortened lifespans. Cactuses under six feet typically die.

Despite resprouting activity, recovery is slow. It can take decades or centuries for desert scrub to come back and even then affected habitats will not return to their previous state.

Although the situation in the Sonoran Desert is serious, Wilder believes it can still be saved.

“There are lots of portions of the desert where there’s active management that can really make a difference and hopefully avoid worst-case scenarios,” Wilder said.

Slowing the spread of fire in grasses

Researchers and field teams, like Sinclair’s private land management crew, Siphon Draw Environmental Services, are combining their knowledge to find the best treatment options to remove invasives, prevent fire and restore impacted landscapes.

“So many of us have a deep personal, emotional connection to the desert. Seeing saguaros on fire is really hard, and I find personally really upsetting,” Wilder said. “We can take active management anywhere and everywhere.”

The report points to creating fuel breaks to restore the natural patchiness of the desert, and even if it does not stop a fire, it can help firefighters begin to contain it.

Sinclair uses the 10 acres surrounding his Apache Junction home to test different treatment options to remove invasives.

Alan Sinclair, retired wildfire type 1 incident commander and owner of Siphon Draw Environmental Services, walks through his property in Apache Junction, which he uses to experiment with ways to treat invasive grasses.

He employs several techniques to thin grasses and remove biomass while preserving native vegetation around his property and land his crew treats.

“We want to slow things down so people like Molly and Ben can figure out what the science says,” Sinclair said.

Depending on the treatment area, he has used hand pulling, manual trimming and controlled burns limited to targeted areas to reduce fuels and create fire breaks around his property.

Some treatment plans rely on mechanical mowing that removes all vegetation, even natives, but Sinclair believes restoring the desert’s natural patchiness is enough to prevent fire. He creates a mosaic of open spaces and vegetation.

“We’re being strategic around the house. I don’t want my house to burn down,” he said. “It comes down to protecting areas or specific plants, going out there and managing those fine fuels that will bring fire.”

He has also allowed three Northern Arizona University students to set up testing plots in his yard to compare vegetation before and after treatment to see what works.

Alan Sinclair, retired wildfire type 1 incident commander and owner of Siphon Draw Environmental Services, pointing out invasive stinknet among native desert vegetation.

The U.S. Forest Service has been experimenting with prescribed fire in desert lands where there are high chances of ignition during recreation, like shooting ranges and roadways. Arizonans can also help prevent fires by ensuring they are not recreating dense patches of invasive grasses.

Scientists are identifying high-priority desert sites, like key habitats for biodiversity and areas where people live and recreate.

Despite the seemingly insurmountable task of treating the desert for invasives, Sinclair remains optimistic.

“My experience tells me that if we manage those invasives and we’re strategic about it, it’s going to lessen the impact of fire,” Sinclair said. “We’re going to have fire in the desert. It’s just what’s that fire going to look like?”

“I think we have to learn how to live with fire,” he said.

