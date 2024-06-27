Wildfires rage across three states as evacuations, searches continue

Firefighters on Thursday battled wildfires across Oregon, Washington, and New Mexico that have burned thousands of acres of land, destroyed homes and killed at least two people.

The so-called Darlene 3 fire broke out in central Oregon on Tuesday and burned more than 2,415 acres by Wednesday morning, prompting officials in the rural city of La Pine – population 2,500 – to issue evacuation orders and warnings, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NICC).

As of Thursday morning, the east side of town and surrounding areas were under a level three evacuation order, the highest level, while residents in the central and west sides were asked to prepare to flee their homes. Officials have contained the fire by 30% as "fire activity picked up" on Wednesday.

A video posted on Facebook by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office showed massive clouds of smoke rising over several homes surrounded by dense woodlands. La Pine is located about 30 miles southwest of Bend, Oregon.

To the north, firefighters made headway against the Long Bend fire, which erupted in central Oregon on Saturday and, as of Wednesday, burned more than 1,000 acres, according to NICC. The blaze knocked out power to homes and temporarily closed a portion of the Wapinitia Creek, about 100 miles southeast of Portland.

Officials contained the blaze by 60% and were working to secure containment lines as aircrafts dumped water over the fire and officials warned boaters of hot ash pits, rolling rocks and other hazards. The cause of both fires across were still under investigation, officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities were working to clamp down on blazes across New Mexico and Washington.

Firefighters battle blazes in New Mexico; several people still missing

In New Mexico, firefighters gained momentum in the battle against two blazes that have forced thousands from their homes and killed at least two people.

The South Fork and Salt fires have scorched 17,569 and 7,939 acres of land, respectively. They broke out on June 17 and have damaged over 23,000 structures and displaced about 8,000 people.

The South Fork fire continues to burn on Mescalero Tribal land, U.S. Forest Service land and areas around Ruidoso, a village set in the Sierra Blanca mountain range southeast of Albuquerque.

As of Wednesday, key roads remained closed as search and rescue crews scoured the area for eight missing people. Meanwhile, the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the people who may have started the fires. No suspects have been named and federal authorities did not say how the fires were started.

Washington blaze destroys 17 homes as other fires break out

Firefighters in Washington have mostly contained the so-called Slide Ranch fire that ripped across more that 3,000 acres in Yakima County since the weekend.

The fire destroyed at least 17 homes and damaged at least 10 others, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NICC). Officials have not said exactly what started the fire but the NICC said the cause was "human" without providing more details.

In the north, a dozen crews of emergency responders equipped with helicopters and fire engines fought the Pioneer fire in steep, mountainous terrain.

The blaze has burned 4,600 acres of Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest land as well as surrounding private land. About 150 residences are "threatened" by the fire, which so far has left 20 buildings with "minor structure" damage, according to NICC.

While firefighters are unable to directly attack the fire because of the "extreme terrain," they established containment lines to protect private homes and federal infrastructure.

