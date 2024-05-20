Wildfires ignite in Lincoln National Forest near Ruidoso

Two lightning-caused fires detected in the Lincoln National Forest May 17 continued to burn as of Monday, fire officials said.

The fires were not containment and 10 acres had burned in the White Mountain Wilderness located 10 miles northwest of the Village of Ruidoso.

The New Mexico Fire Information website indicated the location and terrain of the fires was within a Designated Wilderness Area where fire crews were monitoring the blazes.

“Fuels in the area are primarily dead and down/dead standing trees and is located in an existing burn scar,” read the website.

The fires were burning in the Smokey Bear Ranger District as a red flag warning was issued Monday for Lincoln County. Warm and breezy weather were forecasted, read a National Weather Service (NWS) forecast.

More: Feds plan prescribed burns in southeast New Mexico as wildfire season gets underway

“The objective in fire management on a Designated Wilderness Area is to permit the wildfire to play its natural role as much as possible within the wilderness,” per New Mexico Fire Information.

Fire danger was listed a high Monday for the Smokey Bear, Sacramento and Guadalupe Ranger Districts of the Lincoln National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) website.

Tips to prepare property from wildfires

The New Mexico Forestry Division (NMFD) of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (ENMRD) reminds people to clean up dead vegetation around homes and property.

“Replace mulch from around the base of your home with anon-flammable material such as river rock or pea gravel,” read an NMFD press release.

NMFD reminds people to place plants in a 5-foot zone with irrigation and pruning.

Vegetation that is woody, dry or difficult to maintain with low-maintenance fire-resistant vegetation.

Firewood, gas cans, lawn mowers, cardboard or combustible materials should be stored at least five feet or more away from the outside walls of a house.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Two wildfires are burning in Lincoln National Forest near Ruidoso