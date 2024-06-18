Wildfires force New Mexico village of Ruidoso to evacuate homes: See map

Two wildfires burned through thousands of acres in New Mexico and residents were ordered to evacuate as the fires developed rapidly. Videos show smoke from the fire billowing into the sky, looking like orange clouds, as people watch near their cars.

The South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire were discovered on Monday. The fires, which are burning on tribal land, prompted mandatory evacuations for the entire Village of Ruidoso and Ruidoso Downs, a two-hour drive southeast of Albuquerque.

The cost of the damage done by the fires is unknown, according to USA TODAY's data.

By early Monday evening, the flames damaged multiple structures, states the New Mexico Forestry Division, but how many remains unknown.

Map of New Mexico fires:

How many communities are being evacuated?

The following are ordered to evacuate, reports the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network:

Ruidoso

Parts of surrounding Lincoln County

The Village of Ruidoso is demanding people leave immediately.

"Please do not try to gather belongings or protect your home - GO NOW," the Village of Ruidoso said in a post on X.

"GO!" Status - Please do not try to gather belongings or protect your home - GO NOW!! Evacuations for:

Sonterra 1

Sonterra 3

Enchanted Forest



IMMEDIATE MANDATORY "GO" EVACUATION FOR THE VILLAGE OF RUIDOSO is still in effect. — Village of Ruidoso (@VillageRuidoso) June 18, 2024

What streets in Ruidoso are closed?

The following roads and highways are closed to traffic, said the village in another tweet:

Highway 70 is closed from Highway 244 to the east Reservation line.

State police closed Carrizo Canyon Road to all traffic.

Where can people in Ruidoso evacuate to?

The following locations are open to people evacuating, according to multiple tweets from the village:

ENMU-Roswell gym : The Red Cross set up an emergency shelter for evacuees. If it's full, Godfrey Athletic Center is a secondary option.

Lea County Fairgrounds : The location has Stables and RV hookups, but the village asks that people contact Fairgrounds Director Wyatt Duncan at (575) 333-0252.

Carrizozo High School: The village states that, according to the Lincoln County government website, the school is open to evacuees.

Smoke plumes from the South Fork Fire rise above the tree line as the fire progresses from the Mescalero Apache Indian Reservation to the Lincoln National Forest causing mandatory evacuations in Ruidoso, New Mexico, U.S. June 17, 2024.

Emergency operations relocated

"The Emergency Operations Center for the Ruidoso Fire Department has been relocated to the County Courthouse in Carrizozo," said the Village of Ruidoso.

They can be reached at the following lines for information:

(575) 937-7785

(575) 973-5604

(575) 973-8977

Contributing: Adam D. Young, Alex Driggars; Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. She has covered various topics, from local businesses and government in her hometown, Miami, to tech and pop culture. You can connect with her on LinkedIn or follow her on X, formerly Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Mexico wildfires map: Ruidoso residents forced to evacuate