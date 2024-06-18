Wildfire Smoke Chokes Southern New Mexico as Further Evacuations Ordered

Evacuations continued in parts of south-central New Mexico on Tuesday, June 18, as two active wildfires burned in the region, local fire officials said.

According to local officials, the South Fork and Salt fires were discovered on Monday and exhibited “rapid fire growth” and “extreme fire behavior.”

On Monday evening, New Mexico Gov Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency for Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation due to the fires.

By Tuesday afternoon, residents of Ruidoso Downs, four miles east of Ruidoso village, were ordered to evacuate due to the South Fork fire “making a run” for the city.

Footage captured by Pamela Bonner shows giant plumes of smoke in the village of Ruidoso on Monday evening. Credit: Pamela Bonner via Storyful

