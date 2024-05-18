It’s wildfire season in San Diego County: How to protect yourself

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — No matter how long you have lived in the San Diego area, the threat of a wildfire is always a real fear.

Wildfire season typically occurs between May and November, depending on variations in weather conditions, according to the county.

Do you know how to prepare for natural disaster scenarios like a wildfire? Here are some tips from Cal Fire San Diego to consider:

How to protect yourself

Create a wildfire action plan: It should include a meeting point, escape routes, animal arrangements and communication plan.

Prepare your family: Make sure to communicate wildfire preparedness with young children, as well developing plans for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Equipment and vehicle use: For equipment use, residents should mow in the morning, check spark arresters, keep a shovel and fire extinguisher ready to use and not clear vegetation near waterways to bare soil. For vehicle use, secure all chains, remove dragging parts, check tire pressure, carry a fire extinguisher and properly maintain brakes.

After a wildfire: Check with officials to make sure it is safe to return home, and when you get home, perform safety checks.

How to prepare your property

Create a defensible space: Defensible space is divided into zones. Zone 0, which focuses on intense fuel reduction to protect against ember attacks, extends 0- 5 feet from your home. Zones 1 and 2, which are required by law and involve varying levels of vegetation management, cover up to 100 feet around your home.

Harden your home: Explore affordable retrofitting options to improve your home’s defense against wildfires.

Landowner assistance: Learn more about support programs like reforestation, grants and utilities and infrastructure.

Build a fire smart landscape: Be sure to choose and place fire-resistant plants that thrive in California’s dry climate.

How to prepare for evacuation

Create your go bag: The bag should include a three-day supply of non-perishable food; three gallons of water per person; a map with at least two evacuation routes; necessary prescriptions or medications; a change of clothes and extra eyeglasses/contact lenses; extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks; a first aid kit and sanitation supplies; a flashlight and battery-powered radio with extra batteries; copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.); pet food and water. Other items, if time allows, includes valuables that are easy to carry; family photos and irreplaceable items; personal computer data on hard drives and disks; and chargers for cell phones and laptops.

Take pre-evacuation steps: Review evacuation plan checklist, monitor wildfire updates, put go bag in the car, wear the right clothes and get pets ready to evacuate.

