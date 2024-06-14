Wildfire season arrives in northwest Montana

Jun. 14—Wildfire season has arrived in northwest Montana.

High winds spawned four wildfires, on Kootenai National Forest land Tuesday evening.

According to information from forest officials, crews got to the fires quickly, leaving three at one-quarter acre or less and declared out later that day.

The Pine Creek Fire, caused when a tree fell on a powerline, is located on the Three Rivers Ranger District, northwest of Troy in the Yaak Hill area. The fire grew to 11.2 acres, but has been declared contained.

Multiple resources were on scene, including more than 20 personnel, multiple engines and heavy equipment. Crews were able to establish line around the fire and continued with line improvement and mop up operations.

The Elk Haven Fire was one-tenth of an acre and located about three miles northwest of Okaga Lake. It was also caused by a downed tree on a power line.

Two fires on the Rexford/Fortine Ranger District both occurred on private land and were escaped debris pile burns.

According to Kootenai National Forest officials, both piles were lit prior to May 1, during the open burning season, that landowners thought were out but came back to life with the wind event.

The Deer Path Fire was one-quarter acre in the West Kootenai, just off Deer Path Lane. The Snowshoe Trail Fire was one-tenth of an acre in the West Kootenai.

Forest officials said despite the fire danger being currently low across the Kootenai National Forest, they ask the public to use caution when recreating, having a campfire, or pile burning to help prevent wildfires. Make sure all campfires or debris pile burns are dead out.

For those who are debris burning, they are asked to take steps to avoid an escaped burn. Always check the conditions and don't burn when it's windy or when vegetation is very dry. Burn permits are required for any pile burning activities outside of the Libby Outdoor Burning Control Area (no burning is currently allowed within the Libby Outdoor area).

People are responsible for any and all fire suppression costs if their fire escapes their control.

To obtain a burn permit or for more tips on safe debris burning, wildfire prevention, and more, please visit https://www.fireadaptedkootenai.org/.

This weekend's weather forecast is a mixed bag with more gusty winds, but with a solid chance of rain.

The National Weather Service is calling for gusty winds approaching 20 miles per hour Friday and Saturday in Libby and Happy's Inn. It is also reporting a 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon.

In Troy, the forecast is similar with gusty winds from 20 to 22 mph and a 70% chance of showers or a thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts are expected to be one-tenth of an inch or less, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

In the Yaak, the precipitation forecast is the same with wind gusts from 25 to 28 mph.